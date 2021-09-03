Talks with the Taliban | Blinken is visiting Qatar next week

(Washington) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that he would visit Qatar early next week, where the US diplomats responsible for Afghanistan have withdrawn and where the most important talks between the international community and the Taliban are taking place.

He did not say whether he would speak personally to representatives of the new Islamist masters in Kabul in Doha, but assured that the USA would maintain “channels of communication” with the Taliban even after it withdrew from Afghanistan.

He then travels to Germany, from where he and his German counterpart Heiko Maas will organize a ministerial meeting of twenty countries on the subject of Afghanistan.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also be in Doha earlier this week as part of a golf tour that will also take him to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

Antony Blinken said he would express his “deep gratitude” to the leaders of Qatar, an important platform for the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who are likely to suffer retaliation by the Taliban.

The evacuation of “vulnerable” Americans and Afghans there is Washington’s priority.

The US is also calling for the Taliban to form an “inclusive” government.

“We hope that every installed government is truly inclusive, that there will be non-Taliban who represent the different communities and the different interests in Afghanistan,” said Antony Blinken, while this executive branch could be announced very soon.

But he added that the “laws” and “policies” of this future government are “as important” as its composition.