Tantalum Pentoxide Market Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers 2021 to 2027| Global Advanced Metals, AMG, Materion etc.

Tantalum pentoxide, also known as tantalum(V) oxide, is the inorganic compound with the formula Ta2O5. It is a white solid that is insoluble in all solvents but is attacked by strong bases and hydrofluoric acid.Global Advanced Metals is the largest manufacturer with the percentage of 33.36% in 2019.

The prime objective of this Tantalum Pentoxide report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Global Advanced Metals, AMG, Materion, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Kinzoku, Iwatani, Taki Chemical, MPIL, Ningxia Orient Tantalum, Jiujiang Tanbre, KING-TAN Tantalum, F&X Electro-Materials

The global Tantalum Pentoxide market was valued at 821.73 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of .83% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Ta2O5＜99.9%

Ta2O5: 99.9-99.99%

Ta2O5＞99.99%

By Applications:

Electronic Ceramics

Single Crystal

Optical Lens

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

