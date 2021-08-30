Tax and Accounting Software Industry Forecast and Impact by 2027| SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer, Epicor, FreshBooks, Microsoft Corporation, Xero Limited

Tax accounting software is developed to accurately capture and produce accounting information for tax reporting. Therefore, tax accounting software allows for the automation of all tax-based responsibilities, i.e., keeping track of records, payments, file returns, etc., saving businesses time and money.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Tax and Accounting Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Companies:

SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer, Epicor, FreshBooks, Microsoft Corporation, Xero Limited, Kingston & Knight Accountants, Tally Solutions Private Limited, Dezan Shira & Associates, Red Wing Software, Inc., TeamSystem SpA, Intuit Inc.

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Tax and Accounting Software Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report.

Types:

Cloud-based

Premise-based

Applications:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Tax and Accounting Software market Outlook (2021-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Tax and Accounting Software market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

