Tax havens | Canadians and powerful politicians involved in the “Pandora Papers”

Hundreds of international figures – powerful politicians, billionaires, religious leaders, drug traffickers – have used tax havens to disguise financial activities for 25 years, according to a review of nearly 12 million documents received from 14 companies.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 1:16 pm Updated at 6:55 pm

Michael Liedtke and Jonathan Mattise Associated Press

The report was released on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) comprising 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries. These documents were called “Pandora Papers” because they shed light on: the transactions of an elite and corrupt personalities, and accounts opened in countries or territories with favorable taxation.

All of these accounts are worth billions of dollars.

Among the more than 330 identified personalities are the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso and relatives of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PHOTO GONZALO FUENTES, AP ARCHIVE

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta

The list also includes billionaires Erman Ilicak and Robert T. Brockman.

According to Radio-Canada, which was involved in the investigation, Jacques Villeneuve, Elvis Stojko, Firoz Patel and Fred Sharp are Canadians cited in the documents.

These accounts were designed for the purposes of tax evasion or asset concealment, the report said.

“These new data must raise awareness,” said Sven Giegold, MEP for the Greens. Global tax evasion feeds global inequality. We need to step up countermeasures. ”

Oxfam International welcomed the release of the report because it revealed blatant examples of greed that deprived countries of tax revenues that could fund social programs.

“This is where our hospital projects began,” Oxfam said in a statement. This is where the recruitment of teachers, firefighters and civil servants began. Every time a political leader or economic president says there is no money for climate change, innovation, better jobs, fair economic recovery, or help overseas, they know where to look. ”

Investigators searched accounts registered in tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands, Seychelles, Hong Kong and Belize. But other secret accounts have also been found with trusts in South Dakota and Florida.

These revelations do not shine for some personalities.

King Abdullah II of Jordan founded at least 30 mailbox companies from 1995 to 2017 to buy 14 luxury homes valued at more than $ 106 million in the United States and the United Kingdom. He reportedly acquired $ 23 million worth of California residency through a British Virgin Islands company.

The Royal Palace did not respond to the publication of the report.

Tony Blair and Cheri Blair owned a $ 8.8 million Victorian building in 2017 by purchasing a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. By purchasing the trust in place of the building, the couple saved over $ 400,000 in property taxes.

Ms. Blair said her husband was not involved in the transaction, which was aimed at “getting the confidence and building back into the UK tax system”.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has invested $ 22 million in front companies that have enabled him to buy a castle in Mongins, France. These companies and ownership structures are not included in Mr Babis’ statement of assets.

PHOTO BY ANDREJ BABIŠS FACEBOOK ACCOUNT, PROVIDED BY ICIJ

Andrej Babiš, Czech Prime Minister, in his French castle

“I expected something like this before the ballot, in order to harm myself and to influence the outcome of the election,” said Mr Babis.

The Czech parliamentary elections will take place next Friday and Saturday.

“I haven’t done anything wrong or illegal,” he added.