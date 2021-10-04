Tax havens | Dozens of heads of state and government unveiled the “Pandora Papers”

(New York) Several heads of state and government, including the Czech Prime Minister, the King of Jordan or the Presidents of Kenya and Ecuador, have, according to a study published on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 6:57 am

Thomas URBAIN Agence France-Presse

The survey, in which around 600 journalists participated, is entitled “Pandora Papers”, based on the legend of Pandora’s box. It draws on approximately 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies and has uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

According to these documents, King Abdullah II of Jordan founded at least thirty extraterritorial companies, i.e. in countries or territories with favorable taxation, and bought 14 luxury properties in the US and UK for more than US $ 106 million through these.

In Jordan, the royal palace said on Monday that this “press information was inaccurate, distorted and exaggerated” and “endangered the safety of the monarch and his family”.

According to the investigation, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has invested $ 22 million in mailbox companies to fund the purchase of Chateau Bigaud, a large estate in Mougins, southern France.

“I have never done anything illegal or wrong,” tweeted Mr Babis, “but that does not prevent them from denigrating me and influencing the Czech parliamentary elections,” which are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday.

The Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has deposited funds with two trusts based in the United States in South Dakota, according to the ICIJ, which also identifies the presidents of Chile and the Dominican Republic.

“All of my income has been declared and I have paid appropriate taxes in Ecuador, which personally makes me one of the main taxpayers in the country,” Lasso, a former banker, said in a statement. “All investments in Ecuador and abroad have always been made within the law.”

In total, the ICIJ has forged links between extraterritorial assets and 336 prominent executives and politicians who have founded nearly 1,000 companies, more than two-thirds of which are in the British Virgin Islands.

About two million of the 11.9 million documents come from the Panamanian law firm Alcogal (Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee) which, according to the ICIJ, has played “a major role in tax evasion” and in creating accounts to hide the money from more than 160 personalities, including the King of Jordan and the Czech Prime Minister.

“Alcogal rejects these speculations, inaccuracies and lies,” the cabinet said in a statement.

“It shows that the people who could put an end to the secrecy of the extraterritorials in order to end what is happening there benefit themselves from it,” commented the director of the ICIJ, Gerard Ryle, in a video on Sunday. “We’re talking trillions of dollars here. ”

For Maira Martini, researcher at the NGO Transparency International, this study provides new “clear evidence that the offshore industry plays into the hands of corruption and financial crime and at the same time hinders the judiciary”. “This economic model”, which is based on financial secrecy, “cannot go on”.

Shakira and Dominique Strauss-Kahn

The personalities on display include the Colombian singer Shakira, the German model Claudia Schiffer and the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In addition, the names of the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair for buying real estate in London and the former French Minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn appear.

According to the survey, the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) passed on consulting fees amounting to several million dollars to companies through a tax-exempt Moroccan company.

According to the French daily Le Monde, a partner of the ICIJ, a total of 600 French people appear in the investigation, including “a right-wing extremist conspirator” who used a company in the Seychelles to “sell books and miracle pills”.

In most countries these facts cannot be prosecuted. But for the heads of state and government, the ICIJ draws a parallel between the anti-corruption discourse of some and their investments in tax havens.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has repeatedly reaffirmed his determination to fight corruption in his country and commit Kenyan officials to the transparency of their heritage.

However, according to the Pandora Papers, Mr Kenyatta has a foundation in Panama and several members of his immediate family hold offshore accounts of over $ 30 million.

Founded in 1997 by the American Center for Public Integrity, the ICIJ became an independent institution in 2017. His network includes investigative journalists in more than 100 countries and territories with around 100 media partners.

The ICIJ became known at the beginning of April 2016 with the “Panama Papers”, an investigation based on around 11.5 million documents from a Panamanian law firm. It details the hidden assets of thousands of Mossack Fonseca customers, including celebrities.

The shock wave of this publication led in particular to the resignation of the Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson and the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Since 2013 and the publication of the “Offshore Leaks”, already by the ICIJ, numerous coordinated journalistic investigations have revealed the names of companies, managers or personalities who fall back on opaque financing agreements, in particular the “LuxLeaks” (2014) or the “Paradise Papers” “(2017), reminiscent of Prince Charles, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton or the Nike group.