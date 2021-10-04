Tax havens | Leaders targeted by the Pandora Papers are defending themselves

(New York) Several countries and heads of state and government on Monday rejected the revelations of an extensive investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), in which several hundred politicians and their families were accused of hiding assets in offshore companies, in particular for tax evasion purposes.

Thomas URBAIN Agence France-Presse

This survey, published on Sunday and involving around 600 journalists, is called Pandora Papers, an allusion to the legend of Pandora’s box. It draws on approximately 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies and has uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

According to these documents, King Abdullah II of Jordan founded at least thirty extraterritorial companies, i.e. in countries or territories with favorable taxation, and through these companies bought 14 luxury properties in the USA and Great Britain for over 106 million US dollars. “Inaccurate, distorted and exaggerated press information,” replied the Royal Palace on Monday.

The Kremlin also rejected “unfounded allegations”. According to the ICIJ, Svetlana Krivonogikh, a woman portrayed by Russian media as the former lover of President Vladimir Putin, bought an apartment in Monaco for four million dollars through extraterritorial accounts in 2003. Other relatives of the President are also mentioned.

The Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi, who, according to the investigation, controlled a company in the Bahamas until at least 2006, denied any “illegal act” on Monday.

The Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis had already defended on Sunday that he had invested $ 22 million in bogus companies to finance the purchase of a castle in southern France.

“I’ve never done anything illegal or wrong,” he tweeted, “but that doesn’t stop them from denigrating me and influencing the Czech parliamentary elections,” which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday next Saturday.

The Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has deposited funds with two trusts based in the United States in South Dakota, according to the ICIJ, which also identifies the presidents of Chile and the Dominican Republic.

“All my income has been declared and I have paid the relevant taxes in Ecuador, which makes me personally one of the main taxpayers in the country,” assured Mr. Lasso.

The Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso held an extraterritorial company in the British Virgin Islands for almost twenty years, while the Gabonese President Ali Bongo controlled two extraterritorial companies there in the late 2000s, according to the French daily Le Monde. , Partner of the ICIJ.

In total, the ICIJ has forged links between extraterritorial assets and 336 prominent executives and politicians who have founded nearly 1,000 companies, more than two-thirds of which are in the British Virgin Islands.

The investigation also points to the “essential role in tax evasion” of the Panamanian law firm Alcogal (Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee), the company denied allegations.

For EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, these practices are “completely unacceptable” and the EU must work “more” on the subject.

Shakira and DSK

The named personalities include the Colombian singer Shakira, the German model Claudia Schiffer and the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In addition, the names of the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair for buying real estate in London and the former French Minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn appear.

The former director general of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), now a consultant and lecturer, according to the survey, has processed several million dollars in fees through a Moroccan company tax-free.

“I have been taxable in Morocco since 2013 and […] I pay my taxes there amounting to 23.8% of my profit or 812,000 euros for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 ”, defended DSK on Twitter.

According to Le Monde, 600 French people take part in the survey.

In most countries these facts cannot be prosecuted. But the ICIJ draws a parallel between the discourse of certain leaders and their investments in tax havens.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has repeatedly reiterated his determination to fight corruption. However, according to the Pandora Papers, he has a foundation in Panama and several members of his immediate family hold more than $ 30 million in offshore accounts.

Without addressing the allegations, Mr. Kenyatta welcomed an investigation that “will help improve financial transparency”.

According to the ICIJ, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, who based his image on the fight against corruption, for his part built a network of extraterritorial companies from 2012, with which, in particular, three opulent properties in London were bought.

According to the Ukrainian presidential administration, it is a means of “protecting” oneself from the “aggressive actions” of the regime of former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

As an independent body, the ICIJ has investigative journalists in more than 100 countries and territories with around 100 media partners. It became known in 2016 with the Panama Papers, an investigation based on around 11.5 million documents from a Panamanian law firm.

Kings, presidents and other celebrities pinned to the “Pandora Papers”

About thirty current or past leaders, more than 300 political leaders from around the world, as well as stars or criminals, were pinned down on Sunday in an extensive journalistic investigation into the opacity of extraterritorial corporations.

Most of the transactions revealed in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Pandora Papers are not illegal. However, the survey highlights the gap between the anti-corruption discourse of certain leaders and their widespread use of tax havens.

The king and the villas

Since taking power in 1999, King Abdullah of Jordan has acquired 14 luxury homes in the United States and the United Kingdom through a network of companies in tax havens such as the Virgin Islands.

According to this survey, he bought three villas with ocean views in Malibu, California, as well as properties in London and Ascot (UK) for $ 106 million.

His attorneys assured the consortium that he had used his personal assets and resorted to offshore firms for security and discretion.

The billionaire squire

Before Czech billionaire Andrej Babis became prime minister, he invested $ 22 million in mailbox companies that helped fund the purchase of Chateau Bigaud, a large estate in Mougins, southern France. He didn’t mention them in his property statement when he entered politics, the Pandora Papers say.

The Prime Minister, involved in a European subsidy and conflict of interest fraud, faces parliamentary elections on October 8th and 9th. He assured that he had not committed anything illegal and on Sunday condemned a maneuver intended to “denigrate” before the vote.

The Blair couple

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie acquired an office building in 2017 by buying a Virgin Islands company that owned the property. The transaction saved them around $ 400,000 in taxes, reports the ICIJ.

The President, his mother, his brother and his sisters

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta made the fight against corruption and transparency in public life a trademark of his speech. But he and six members of his family, including his mother, brother and two sisters, have at least $ 30 million in several offshore companies, the consortium writes.

The harbinger of the fight against corruption

Imran Khan was elected President of Pakistan in the summer of 2018 as part of an anti-corruption program after the impeachment of Nawaz Sharif was swept away by the revelations of the Panama Papers, another ICIJ investigation into extraterritorial money.

According to the consortium, members of his family and government have millions of dollars in offshore accounts. The Prime Minister assured him on Twitter that he would “investigate” all Pakistani citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

An 11 year old building

Relatives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev – a regular target of corruption allegations – have made opaque real estate deals in the UK, including the $ 45 million purchase of an office building on behalf of his son, 11-year-old Heyder, reports the BBC.

DSK

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former French minister and former executive director of the International Monetary Fund, has passed millions of dollars in consulting fees to companies through a tax-exempt Moroccan company, according to documents released by the ‘HERE.

The beauties and the ugly

The Colombian singer Shakira and the German model Claudia Schiffer also have offshore accounts. According to their agents, this is not tax evasion, reports the consortium.

Mafia boss Raffaele Amato, who inspired the film Gomorrah, also bought land in Spain with a mailbox company. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence in connection with numerous murders.

Poutines relatives

Svetlana Krivonogikh, a woman portrayed by Russian media as the former lover of President Vladimir Putin, bought a $ 4 million apartment in Monaco through offshore accounts in 2003.

Another suspected ruler of the president, Pyotr Kolbin, has been linked to a juicy extraterritorial gathering involving oligarch Gennady Timchenko, also a friend of the Russian head of state, while Konstantin Ernst, CEO of the first Russian television broadcaster, is in doubt huge country in Moscow over an extraterritorial society.

The Kremlin rejected these “unfounded allegations”.