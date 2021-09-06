Tea Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

Tea refers to an aromatic beverage that is prepared by pouring boiling or hot water over cured leaves taken from the Camellia sinensis plant. It has several bioactive compounds, including caffeine, xanthines, amino acids, proteins, flavonoids, etc.

Tea also acts as a source of antioxidants and various minerals, such as calcium, manganese, potassium, magnesium, etc. Regular consumption of tea improves digestion, reduces cell damage caused by free radicals, lowers cholesterol, facilitates weight loss, enhances the immune system, etc.

The inflating income levels, shifting consumer dietary preferences, and the rising demand for healthy beverages, such as tea, are driving the global tea market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness towards the disadvantages of consuming carbonated drinks is also propelling the product demand.

Besides this, the introduction of product variants with value-added ingredients by numerous key manufacturers is further expanding their consumer base. Additionally, the launch of new tea flavors, including orange, cranberry, mint, lemon, pomegranate, etc., is anticipated to fuel the tea market over the forecasted period.

