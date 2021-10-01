Teachers Association Against Relaxation of Mask Requirements in Schools

Berlin (dpa) – The German Teachers’ Association and the Union for Education and Science (GEW) reject relaxing the mask requirement in schools in several federal states.

“The waiver of tests and the premature removal of the mask requirement as well as the excessive reduction in quarantine measures increase the risk of the school becoming a black box, which no longer allows for infection control,” said the president. teachers. ‘, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, Editorial Network Germany (RND / Friday). GEW chairman Maike Finnern stressed in the RND that a mask requirement remains “useful as part of the infection rate package”.

RKI expects increased number of infections

Several countries had announced or had already implemented a relaxation of the mask requirement in schools. On Friday, there will be no more restrictions in several federal states. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) expects the number of infections to rise again in the fall and winter. The reasons given included an “still high number” of unvaccinated people and increased internal contact.

From the perspective of teachers’ association president Meidinger, schools are better prepared for the colder season than they were a year ago. Meidinger does not presume “as is” or of complete or partial closures of schools with the associated distance and work-study courses. The incidences in children and adolescents are indeed quite high. Due to the general vaccination recommendation of the Standing Committee on Immunization, the vaccination rate of schoolchildren over 12 is also increasing rapidly.

Mask requirement in schools should be abolished in Bavaria

In Bavaria, the compulsory class will be abolished from next week. Such a measure is also being considered in Baden-Württemberg. In schools in Berlin, the mask requirement up to and including the sixth grade will be lifted from Monday. This is already the case in Brandenburg. North Rhine-Westphalia wants to decide next week how it will pursue the subject after the autumn break. Federal Family Minister Christine Lambrecht welcomed this relaxation.

In Saarland, the wearing of masks is generally no longer compulsory in schools from this Friday. In the countryside, club dancing will also be possible again from Friday. Under a new Corona regulation, virtually all of the restrictions for those vaccinated, convalescing and tested in the state no longer apply. You no longer need to wear a mask even indoors if the 3G rule is applied. The minimum distance is only a recommendation.

In Bavarian clubs and discos too, it is possible to celebrate again from this weekend after almost a year and a half of obligatory corona-related break, without any distance or mask. A stricter 3G rule then applies to visitors and employees in customer contact: only those who have been vaccinated and cured are admitted, or you must present a negative PCR test. A rapid antigen test or self-test is not enough.

No mask requirement outside in NRW

In North Rhine-Westphalia, it is no longer compulsory to wear a mask outside from Friday. In football stadiums, concerts and other big events, more audiences are allowed again. However, standing places can only be half occupied and only if a protective medical mask is worn in the hallways.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warned: “30% of those under 60 are still not vaccinated. We underestimate this huge number. It is too high to prevent an increase in the number of infections, “Lauterbach told” Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger “(Friday). “The virus will continue to spread during the cold season when life resumes in closed rooms. “

Extension of the 3G rule is needed

The president of the German medical advisers calls for an extension of the 3G rule and the information requirements in the professional world in view of the autumn. “3G is necessary at all levels of customer contact, including the world of work – either as a duty to inform for employees or as a right to information for employers,” said the president of the Federal Association of Physicians of the Public Health Service, Ute Teichert, the newspapers of the media group Funke.

She explained that it doesn’t help much if, for example, restaurant patrons have to prove a vaccination, recovery, or negative test, “but the employer is not allowed to question their restaurant staff about it. “. This could cause “infected service personnel to switch from guest to guest and pass on the pathogen. The system is not there. “