Teachers’ association calls for uniform corona regulations

The president of the association Heinz-Peter Meidinger speaks of the “wildest little states” in reference to the Corona regulation in schools. Some even call for a “Freedom Day” for minors.

Berlin (dpa) – The German Teachers Association has called for an end to the various corona regulations in schools.

Before the conference of ministers of education and cultural affairs at the weekend, the president of the association Heinz-Peter Meidinger called in the “Rheinische Post” for uniform criteria for tests, the obligation to wear a mask and the minimum distance required in schools in the event of a sharply increasing incidence. Likewise, infection and quarantine figures should be recorded nationwide on a weekly basis. “The biggest annoyance for us as a teachers’ association is the fact that corona measurements have now trickled down to the wildest little states,” Meidinger told the newspaper.

Inconsistent handling of masks and tests

The teachers’ representative criticized the fact that the mask requirement had been completely abolished in some Länder and only partially in others. Student tests would be treated just as differently. In Thuringia, in addition to the mask requirement, testing has also been abolished, meaning that schools are “released for infection”. In the Federal State, masking is compulsory only in lessons from certain alert levels, but in principle in the school building. Mandatory tests are only required from the highest warning level.

Virologist Klaus Stöhr supports the call for flexibility in schools. In the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”, the scientist spoke out in favor of the end of all corona measures – “Freedom Day” – for minors. “They should all be considered vaccinated or recovered, and school masks and mandatory testing for this group should be gone.” Mass testing of children “just burns money unnecessarily.”

The managing director of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, told “Passauer Neue Presse” that children have “become more and more easy prey for viruses, among other things because of the corona measurements, which previously could hardly harm them. ”It is not considered necessary to wear a mask in schools if tests are carried out in parallel.