Tear gas and water cannons ahead of EU summit in Slovenia

Police in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana used force against protesters in a corona demonstration. The Western Balkans summit begins Wednesday in the nearby town of Brdo pri Kranj.

Ljubljana (dpa) – Slovenian police repeatedly used tear gas and water cannons on Tuesday against thousands of protesters who took to the streets of the capital Ljubljana against the corona measures.

Protesters had surrounded the car of a foreign delegation in a square closed by the police, as the Slovenian state news agency STA reported, citing the police. The EU Western Balkans summit with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen begins on Wednesday in nearby Brdo pri Kranj.

The rally participants reportedly tried to approach a hotel that housed some of the EU summit delegations, but were prevented from doing so by police. Several demonstrators were arrested, including rapper Zoran Stevanovic, president of the small protest party Resni.ca.

As STA also reported, journalists were insulted, threatened and pushed back during the protests. On the “N1” television channel, demonstrators smashed a glass door at the entrance to the station building. A program had to be interrupted because tear gas entered the studios. The Association of Journalists of Slovenia called on the police to ensure the safety of journalists.

Due to the protests announced ahead of the EU summit, the Slovenian government ordered police to block parts of Ljubljana, Brdo pri Kranju and the city of Bled.

With a 14-day incidence of 627 new corona virus infections, Slovenia is a high risk area for corona in Germany.