Telemental Health Market 2021: Covid-19 Influence, Trends, and Forecasts

Telemental Health market survey report deals with the recent business challenges and investigates research on market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. All the market insights of the report are structured on a worldwide, regional and country basis. This is the detailed business research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of your business. The winning Telemental Health report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the market.

The telemental health market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 33.95% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players of the Telemental Health market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd., Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Resideo Technologies, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., American Well, Empower Interactive, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., TalkSession Inc., Talkspace, Virtual Therapy Center, LLC, Teladoc, Inc., WeCounsel, among other domestic and global players

Telemental Health Market Segmentation:

By Mental Disorders (Panic disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Depression, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder)

By Type (Telepsychology, Telepsychiatry, Telebehavioral Health)

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware, RPM, Real-Time)

By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, On-Premise Delivery Mode)

By End-User (Providers, Payers and Patients

Market Overview:

The COVID-19 outbreak has created huge pressure on the present healthcare infrastructures around the world, demanding the employment of technologies that allow patients to contact with their doctors from distant locations. Furthermore, since healthcare amenities are focused on dealing with coronavirus patients, treatments for other diseases have taken a backseat. In this context, telehealth technologies have allowed medical professionals to guarantee that patients with chronic and other critical situations are supplied with the required medical care during the pandemic.

Factors such as the increasing population and the demand to develop healthcare entry, increasing of the incidences of chronic conditions and cost-advantages of telehealth and telemedicine, Lack of physicians developments in the telecommunications, government funding and the mounting alertness, acceptance of technology in the aftermath of covid-19 and the private and public support for COVID-19 management are the factors further expected to boost the growth of the telemental health market in the forecast period. However, the governing changes across the countries, deception in the telemedicine and telehealth and use of social media are few of the factors most likely to further impede the growth of the telemental health market in the coming years. Additionally, high efficiency in preventing infectious diseases and epidemics and the utilization of the blockchain, AI and analytics and the virtual assistants are to further extend profitable opportunities for the growth of the telemental health market in the near future. Despite that, lack of ability to determine hygiene and cleanliness and behavioral barriers, healthcare affordability, and the absence of understanding are to further challenge the growth of the telemental health market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape and Telemental Health Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), OBS Medical Ltd. (UK), American Well (US), Empower Interactive, Inc. (US), MDLIVE Inc. (US), TalkSession Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US), Teladoc, Inc. (US), WeCounsel (US), and few among others.

Telemental Health Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

