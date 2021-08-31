Telerehabilitation Services Market Analysis, Type, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2020 to 2030

Telerehabilitation Services Market – Overview

The telerehabilitation system is for patients who live far from actual centers of rehabilitation. It also decreases the regular visits of patients to hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, since, after discharge, doctors are likely to follow up with clients. This also reduces the cost of transportation and saves patients’ and doctors’ time, thus providing customers with real-time recovery services in their homes.

Telerehabilitation form of service has been introduced by numerous healthcare organizations and hospitals to expand their business. It helps individuals control over the monitoring of their medical needs and procedures by encouraging personalized treatment. This technology can equip consumers with a wide range of diagnosis and care options using remote control technology, robotic and virtual reality systems, and synchronized online content collaboration.

Telerehabilitation Services Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global telerehabilitation services market are listed below:

In June 2016, Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. launched ‘Gloreha Sinfonia’, an advanced, next generation medical rehabilitation technology. It includes Gloreha Hand Rehabilitation Glove, Sinfonia, DAS – Dynamic Arm Support, Workstation, and the innovative Virtual Reality Rehabilitation and customized, Therapy Management software.

In July 2019, PT Genie, a digital health company, introduced PT Genie, a wearable device that keeps patients connected with their physical therapist remotely. PT Genie provides real-time feedback and an ongoing connection between patient and therapist to ensure that the exercise protocol is helping the patient recover.

Telerehabilitation Services Market – Drivers and Restraints

Rise of geriatric population has contributed to a rise in chronic health conditions. The telerehabilitation market is also expected to expand in the near future due to current developments in these forms of services, which is boosting its adoption among patients and healthcare practitioners. Another development in the healthcare sector is the introduction of virtual technology, which allows users to interact in real time with computer-generated environments. The industry is also fuelled by diverse mobile apps, digital tools, and podcasts.

Initiatives in this direction by numerous non-governmental and non-profit organizations are also boosting the sector. High cost of the process, lack of qualified people, and poor quality of communication in several developing and underdeveloped regions across the globe hamper the global market. However, improving adaptive technology in these regions are expected to improve the demand for telerehabilitation.

Telerehabilitation Services Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of the regional segmentation, the global telerehabilitation services market can be segmented into five key regions. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, currently the global telerehabilitation services market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America, followed by Europe. The dominance of these regions due to the presence of a large number of key players in these regions. Furthermore, favorable healthcare facilities and the availability of reimbursement in these facilities along with people’s strong technical knowledge fuel the market in North America. Middle East & Africa witnesses significant demand for telerehabilitation services owing to a large patient pool and a shortage of healthcare services in the region.

Increase in the geriatric population in Japan is fueling the usage of telerehabilitation services in the country. Expanding healthcare facilities and low physician patient ratio in developing countries such as India and China offer significant investment opportunities in the field of telerehabilitation services.

