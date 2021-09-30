Temporary measure | US Senate approves budget and avoids state paralysis

(Washington) US Senators on Thursday approved a preliminary budget that must be passed by the House of Commons and then promulgated by Joe Biden before midnight to avoid paralyzing the state’s services.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 1:46 pm

The text, which provides for an extension of the budget until December 3, was passed alongside the Democrats with the support of the Republicans. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed this rare Union moment when “there is so much to fix” in relation to the impending bankruptcy of the United States and the heated negotiations in Congress over Biden’s investment plans.