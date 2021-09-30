Temporary measure | US Senate approves budget and avoids state paralysis

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 30, 2021
1

(Washington) US Senators on Thursday approved a preliminary budget that must be passed by the House of Commons and then promulgated by Joe Biden before midnight to avoid paralyzing the state’s services.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 1:46 pm

The text, which provides for an extension of the budget until December 3, was passed alongside the Democrats with the support of the Republicans. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed this rare Union moment when “there is so much to fix” in relation to the impending bankruptcy of the United States and the heated negotiations in Congress over Biden’s investment plans.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Brazil | Thousands of natives are marching to the Supreme Court over their land

Brazil | Thousands of natives are marching to the Supreme Court over their land

August 26, 2021
Photo of a treatment under development and a nasal vaccine being tested in France –

a treatment under development and a nasal vaccine being tested in France –

September 24, 2021
Photo of Attacks of November 13th | Time for the trial, six years after a night of horror

Attacks of November 13th | Time for the trial, six years after a night of horror

September 7, 2021
Photo of BBC journalist banned from Russia | A reaction to London’s “discrimination” against Russian media

BBC journalist banned from Russia | A reaction to London’s “discrimination” against Russian media

August 14, 2021
Back to top button