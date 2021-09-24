Tens of thousands on the road for climate protection – Thunberg in Berlin

Berlin / Hamburg / Stuttgart (dpa) – Two days before the federal elections, tens of thousands of mostly young people demonstrated across Germany for more climate protection.

They followed the call of Fridays for Future (FFF) and other events across the country. Large protests took place loudly and peacefully across Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Leipzig and Freiburg, among others. In the capital alone, police said the number of participants was in the “average five-figure range”, the activists themselves assumed 100,000 protesters. Nationally, they were 620,000.

During an appearance in front of the Reichstag building, 18-year-old Swedish initiator of Fridays for Future, Greta Thunberg, in Germany sharply criticized: “Objectively speaking, Germany is one of the biggest climate bad guys. ” The protests were part of the international day of action for more climate protection. Fridays for Future calls for measures to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert spoke of the progress made in the face of the protests and said the government had stepped up efforts to meet new climate targets. There is a new dynamic in Germany and at European level. Many processes are underway. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has repeatedly stressed the importance of commitment to climate protection. The Fridays for Future movement “has of course achieved something”.

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz thanked him on Twitter for his commitment. Fridays for Future has helped put climate protection at the top of the agenda. “I say explicitly: it is correct that there is a climate strike today.” Climate policy is one of the important issues that will be decided in the elections.

The candidate for the chancellor of the Union, Armin Laschet, promised in a message on Instagram more speed with the protection of the climate: “For the CDU, it is very clear, not only since today: Germany must go faster and better in climate protection. ” The goal is to achieve climate neutrality in the world as quickly as possible.

Protesters demanded on a poster in Berlin: “Moin Olaf, € 9.5 billion diesel tax break – don’t you want to tackle this?” An inflatable figure with Laschet’s facial features read: “Climate protection at the CDU / CSU? Nothing but hot air. “

Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock addressed protesters in Cologne near the university. When she suddenly appeared, she was received as a kind of rock star. Some asked for autographs, others for selfies. The activist gladly granted wishes – perfect images two days before the general election. Before the start of the protest march, Baerbock said goodbye. In the afternoon, she was expected for her party’s national election campaign in Düsseldorf.

Thunberg said: “Germany is the fourth largest emitter of carbon dioxide in history and that with a population of 80 million people. In her speech in English, accompanied by applause, she called for a change of “system”. You cannot “invest, build or buy” yourself after a crisis. The more you pretend, “the more time we waste.”

In addition to the applause, Thunberg also had shrill screams and teenage screams like, “I love you Greta” and “Oh my God, I saw Greta”. Many filmed their appearance on cell phones. After the rally, she left the square in front of the Reichstag building accompanied by police officers. Previously, three older men had harassed and insulted her with gestures.

During the long demonstration in Berlin, he was said singing: “All of us for 1.5 degrees”. Slogans like: “Grandma, what is a snowman? or “Nature does not negotiate”. Among the mostly young protesters were many students who called for a school strike that day. A group of children from grades 3 to 6 shouted in unison: “We are here, we are loud because you are stealing our future.” Sasha, 10, said: “We don’t want the world to collapse and be filled with plastic.” Other participants chanted slogans from the radical left scene such as “Anti-Capitalista”.

According to the police, around 21,000 people in Hamburg took to the streets of the city center under the slogan “AllefürsKlima”. The young climate protectors were supported by prominent musicians such as Zoe Wees, Jan Delay, AnnenMayKantereit, among others.

Tens of thousands of people also took to the streets in North Rhine-Westphalia. In Cologne, according to the police, there were several thousand people at several protest marches that were to meet in the afternoon. In Bonn, the organizers spoke on Twitter of “almost 10,000” participants. Demonstrations also took place in Aachen, Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Münster, among others.

Demonstrations also took place in Baden-Württemberg. Police and organizers said 12,000 people attended the protests in Freiburg. According to the police, several thousand people also passed through the city center of Stuttgart. There were posters saying, “Act now – we have no more time” to see. The Greens, the Left, the Catholic and Protestant churches and the teachers’ union GEW called for participation in the climate protests.

A demonstration with several thousand participants started in Leipzig. During the opening rally, the crowd moved from the main train station to Augustusplatz. Several thousand people were also on the move in Dresden.