Tensions over Syria | Putin and Erdogan are happy about their meeting

(Moscow) Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed their satisfaction with their meeting in Russia on Wednesday, where they discussed the recent tensions between the two powers in Syria.

“Thank you for your visit. It was very useful and informative, we will keep in touch,” said Mr Putin after three hours of negotiations in Sochi on the Black Sea coast, according to pictures published by the Kremlin.

The Turkish head of state described this interview on Twitter as “productive” without giving any further details. This was the first face-to-face meeting between MM. Putin and Erdogan in 18 months, pandemic bound.

Eleven pro-Turkish fighters killed by the Russians

The two leaders, who did not give a press conference, were supposed to discuss the situation in northern Syria, where Russian attacks on Sunday killed 11 pro-Ankara fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday that he hoped these negotiations would return to a “peaceful situation” in this area.

Russia and Turkey maintain complex relationships, divided between regional rivalries and shared economic and strategic interests.

Clashes have occurred in recent years in Syria, where they support opposing camps in the Idlib region, home to pro-Ankara fighters and outside the control of Moscow-backed Damascus.

The two powers supported a ceasefire agreement in this region in 2020.

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Poutine was pleased with Ankara and Moscow’s ability to find “compromises” despite sometimes difficult negotiations.

“I think it is a great advantage that Turkey and Russia continue to strengthen their relations,” said Erdogan.

In addition to Syria, Russia and Turkey have also fought in the conflict in Libya and in the recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the same time, the tensions between Moscow and the West and the increasingly delicate relations between Turkey and its NATO allies have brought them closer together.

Russia, for example, sold S-400 anti-aircraft systems to the Turks, sparking protests from Washington.

Ankara and Moscow also have important common economic interests, particularly in tourism and food exports.

Mr Putin also mentioned the 2020 inauguration of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Europe via Turkey and the Black Sea.