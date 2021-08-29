Terrorist threat in Kabul remains high | Free press

Kabul / Berlin / Washington (dpa) – Along with the ongoing withdrawal of US troops from the Afghan capital Kabul, the fight against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia is now reaching a climax.

“Immediate threat” eliminated

The US military reportedly attacked a car belonging to the local ISIS branch in Kabul on Sunday with a drone. This may have prevented another major terrorist attack after Thursday’s attack, which left dozens of people dead. US President Joe Biden warned that the situation in Kabul would remain “extremely dangerous”.

The US central command announced that there had been a “major secondary explosion” after the airstrike. This suggests that the attacked vehicle was loaded with a large amount of explosives, spokesman Bill Urban said. An “immediate threat” to the airport has been eliminated. There is initially no indication of civilian casualties from the attack.

Eyewitnesses: children among the victims

Local television station ArianaNews reported, citing eyewitnesses, that six people, including four children, were killed when a mortar shell hit a private house in Kabul’s 15th Police District. Two vehicles and parts of the house were destroyed. It was not immediately clear whether these casualties could be attributed to the US airstrike rather than a mortar shell. The airport is also located in the 15th Police District.

The threat of attacks at the airport, where the withdrawal of American troops has started and where the last military evacuations are underway, is very high. According to US reports, an ISIS terrorist attacker blew himself up outside a door on Thursday. Dozens were killed in the attack, including 13 American soldiers between the ages of 20 and 31. The US military initially responded with a drone attack in Nangarhar province and claimed to have killed two high-ranking representatives of the ISIS branch.

Takeover without a fight

Islamist Taliban militants captured Kabul 14 days ago after their triumphant advance across the country. Since then, they have been the new rulers. Following the withdrawal of international troops by August 31, the focus will be on the security situation and how those in need of protection can still leave the country safely. It will be necessary to rely on the Taliban for this, for example for the safe escort to checkpoints by land or for the resumption of air operations in Kabul.

Shortly before the end of their military evacuation mission, the United States and its allies transported an additional 2,900 people in 24 hours. The US Air Force had secured about 2,200 people with 32 flights Sunday morning (Kabul time), the White House said. A total of 114,000 people have been evacuated by plane since mid-August.

Private rescue initiative

The Bundeswehr ended its evacuation mission on Thursday. On Sunday evening, more than 300 other people in need of protection were airlifted with the support of Germany. According to the federal government, these were around 140 Germans as well as local staff and employees of a subcontractor company of the completed NATO mission. “Zeit” and “Spiegel” also reported that 189 people in need of protection were airlifted by the private Kabul Airlift rescue initiative, including German media workers.

The initiative has brought serious charges against the federal government for lack of support. 18 local workers at risk were brought to safety “with immense effort” – “it could have been hundreds more,” a statement from the civil society initiative said. The Federal Foreign Office “actively blocked” the action. The federal government rejected the criticism.

Söder for the EU protection zone

Germany hopes that people seeking protection will be able to leave the country with civilian planes in the future. However, it is not known when Kabul airport will be able to accommodate civilian planes again. CSU President Markus Söder spoke in favor of an EU protection zone at the airport so that evacuation flights can once again be carried out. Negotiations on this matter should start immediately, said the Bavarian Prime Minister of “Bild am Sonntag”. Europe must finally coordinate militarily in a coherent manner.

France, for its part, wants to impose such a security zone with Great Britain on the UN Security Council. French President Emmanuel Macron told the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”. The objective is “humanitarian operations targeted for evacuations” which do not pass through the military airport in Kabul. The council is due to discuss a resolution on Monday. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also wants to meet with the five permanent members of the council – the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain – on Monday on the situation in Afghanistan.

Maas visits neighboring countries in Afghanistan

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday embarked on a four-day trip to five countries that play a role in additional efforts to remove those seeking protection from the country. In Antalya, Turkey, the SPD politician offered financial and technical assistance to rebuild the badly damaged airport in the Afghan capital Kabul after the withdrawal of the US armed forces.

Visits to the three neighboring Afghan states of Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan as well as to the Arab emirate of the Gulf of Qatar are planned. This is where the political office of the militant Islamist Taliban is located, which serves as the foreign ministry of the new leaders. German negotiator Markus Potzel has been talking to him for days on departure issues. France is also discussing it with the Taliban.

Müller warns of “dramatic hunger crisis”

In a statement released on Sunday by more than 20 countries – including the United States and Germany – he then said that the Taliban had given assurances that “all foreign nationals and all Afghan citizens with permits to travel from our countries will be able to travel safely and orderly to the places of departure as well as be allowed to travel outside the country ”.

Development Minister Gerd Müller warned in the “Handelsblatt” of a “dramatic hunger crisis” in Afghanistan. Supply routes collapsed, along with extreme drought and the aftermath of the corona pandemic. 14 million people are at risk, the CSU politician said.