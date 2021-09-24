Tesla, an iPad with a car according to the boss of Alpha Romeo

The Alfa Romeo boss will have taken advantage of his time at Gold Morning Business at BFM Business on the morning of Friday, September 17, to launch some spikes at Tesla. Jean-Philippe Imparato took advantage of this press release to announce the new launches of his company. We recall that the manufacturer also wants to move to the 100% electric range in the coming years.

Fully electric by 2024

The manufacturer will start next year with an SUV. It will be more precisely a Tonale SUV, a hybrid model. The CEO of Alfa Romeo took this opportunity to differentiate between his model that he is about to put into circulation and that of wealthy businessman Elon Musk.

“We are beginning to electrify our offering with the launch of the Tonale,” he initially launched before specifying that his company’s all-electric offering will be effective in 2024. He also insisted that he wants his vehicles to be unconnected and minimalist. cars.

“You should always feel the pleasure of driving”

“At Alfa Romeo, you always have to feel this driving pleasure,” commented the Alfa Romeo boss. “Alfa Romeo has a very particular positioning: the driver in the center, the fewest possible screens in the car,” he continued. “I don’t sell an iPad with a car around it,” he added to address the Tesla boss.