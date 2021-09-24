Tesla’s new innovation – the Nouvelle Tribune

After launching one of the most innovative electric cars in the world, Tesla is ready to revolutionize windshield wipers. The press reveals that the company has filed a patent for a laser wiper capable of removing all debris from the windshield. The information was reported by the Electrec site.

Great precision: it is not a question of completely replacing traditional windshield wipers, but of adding a new laser function capable of cleaning the debris that remains on the windshield. So don’t expect to laser remove the water, but rather to remove the residue that often remains after cleaning. Don’t worry, lasers aren’t supposed to go through glass.

Another not inconsiderable detail, the side windows would also be affected by this technology, which would keep a large part of the vehicle’s windows clean, including some cameras.