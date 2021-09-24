Tesla’s new innovation – the Nouvelle Tribune

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 24, 2021
1

After launching one of the most innovative electric cars in the world, Tesla is ready to revolutionize windshield wipers. The press reveals that the company has filed a patent for a laser wiper capable of removing all debris from the windshield. The information was reported by the Electrec site.

Great precision: it is not a question of completely replacing traditional windshield wipers, but of adding a new laser function capable of cleaning the debris that remains on the windshield. So don’t expect to laser remove the water, but rather to remove the residue that often remains after cleaning. Don’t worry, lasers aren’t supposed to go through glass.

Another not inconsiderable detail, the side windows would also be affected by this technology, which would keep a large part of the vehicle’s windows clean, including some cameras.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 24, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Apple presents its iPhone 13, the fastest smartphone on the market

Apple presents its iPhone 13, the fastest smartphone on the market

September 24, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan | Fighting in Panchir delays Taliban government announcement

Afghanistan | Fighting in Panchir delays Taliban government announcement

September 4, 2021
Photo of Aspiring federal policeman kills his job with “J’aime” | Free press

Aspiring federal policeman kills his job with “J’aime” | Free press

August 27, 2021
Photo of Soldiers from the evacuation mission return to Germany | Free press

Soldiers from the evacuation mission return to Germany | Free press

August 27, 2021
Back to top button