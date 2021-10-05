Testimony to Congress | Frances Haugen, the engineer who wants to make Facebook less harmful

(New York) Frances Haugen, who gave a damning testimony against Facebook before the US Congress on Tuesday, is convinced of her new mission: to make people understand that the social network can be as dangerous as it is useful and is therefore withheld got to .

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 12:39 pm

Juliette MICHEL Agence France-Presse

The 37-year-old woman, a former member of a civic integrity team within Mark Zuckerberg’s group, collected thousands of internal documents before leaving the company in May.

Entrusted primarily to the Wall Street Journal, they alerted the American electorate sufficiently to quickly organize an online child protection hearing.

Frances Haugen had already shown her face to the general public on Sunday in the program “60 Minuten”.

On Tuesday, in a black suit, blond hair on her shoulders, she gave a clear, calm and concise testimony in front of the parliamentarians.

Frances Haugen says she saw a close friend get lost in the twists and turns of conspiracy theories.

“It is one thing to study disinformation and another to lose someone,” she said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Frances Haugen, who joined Facebook in 2019 hoping to help the company fix certain shortcomings, became increasingly concerned about the group’s decisions.

Give testimony

In order to make money from advertising, the social network must ensure that its members stay on the platform for as long as possible. And hateful and divisive content is often the most likely to attract attention.

Facebook has well-established teams to limit disinformation during elections and has modified its algorithms to reduce the spread of false information.

But his team, which was interested in the risks that certain users or certain content could pose in the run-up to an election, was dismantled shortly after the US presidential election in November 2020.

Almost two months later, on January 6, the US Congress was overrun by rioters.

Frances Haugen then really began to question the group’s willingness to put enough resources on the table to protect its members. Facebook, she concludes, prefers to focus on its profits.

In March she moved to Puerto Rico, hoping to continue working remotely. The HR department tells him that is not possible. Then she agreed to resign, she told the Wall Street Journal.

But we need to see what’s going on in the group, she firmly believes: The company’s own research shows that spending time on Instagram can affect teenagers’ mental health.

Until the last moment, she collects documents on Facebook, expecting to be caught hand in pocket at any moment, and at the same time contacts an NGO that specializes in supporting whistleblowers.

“I want to save” Facebook

On her newly created Twitter account, she defines herself as an “activist for public monitoring of social networks”.

His first words: “Together we can create social networks that bring out the best in us. ”

Iowa-born Frances Haugen says on her website that she and her two parents, teachers, participated in the presidential primaries throughout her childhood, which “gave her a strong sense of pride in democracy and the importance of civic participation.” .

She has volunteered several times in the Burning Man Festival, held annually in the Nevada desert before the pandemic, to explain the rules to attendees and help them resolve conflicts.

The trained engineer defines herself as a specialist in algorithms, a skill that she has practiced at several technology giants. She worked at Google, the dating app Hinge, the business referral site Yelp, the Pinterest network, and finally, Facebook.

On May 17, just before 7 p.m., she disconnected from the company’s internal network for the last time, she told the Wall Street Journal.

As if to justify it, she leaves one last trace in writing: “I don’t hate Facebook,” she then types on her keyboard. “I like Facebook, I want to save” the group.