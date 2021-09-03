Texas | An anti-abortion site that has been supplanted by its internet host

Texas | An anti-abortion site that has been supplanted by its internet host

(San Francisco) A website encouraging the public to speak out against illegal abortions in Texas was notified by its web host of their eviction from pregnancy in that state, including incest or rape.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 7:49 pm

The prolifewhistleblower.com website was created by the Texas anti-abortion group Right to Life to collect “tips” or denunciations about people and organizations who would help a woman with an abortion (a loved one, an Uber driver, a doctor , etc.) after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

The text provides that if convicted, those plaintiffs will receive at least $ 10,000 “compensation”, a “bonus for the prosecution,” the critics said.

But on Friday, a click of the site’s “Pipes” button took the user to a page titled “Access Denied – GoDaddy Firewall”.

SCREENSHOTS FROM PROLIFEWHISTLEBLOWER.COM

The online service provider GoDaddy told the site on Thursday that it was breaking its rules and that it had “24 hours to change hosts,” according to a spokesman.

GoDaddy’s policy is that users cannot collect information from individuals without their consent.

“We’re not being silenced,” replied Kimberlyn Schwartz, communications director for Right to Life, when asked by AFP.

“Nobody can stop us from saving lives. We’re not scared. We won’t give in. Our engineering team has already started moving to a different department and the site will be up and running again within 24-48 hours, ”she said.

Internet users, encouraged by human rights organizations, have also flooded the website with false tips. On social media like TikTok and Instagram, activists share their efforts to create bots that bomb the website in this way.

For their part, Uber and Lyft, the two American leaders in driver car reservations, announced on Friday that they would pay the drivers’ legal fees if they are reported under the new law.

It prohibits abortion as soon as the embryo’s heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy, when most women are unaware that they are pregnant. Only the medical emergency justifies an exception.

So far, similar texts from other US states have been dismissed in court, but this time the federal court refused to block the law.

Under Texas law, it is not up to the authorities to enforce the measure, but to citizens, who are asked to file a civil lawsuit.