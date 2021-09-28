texas | The perpetrator of a double murder is due to be executed on Tuesday

(Washington) The state of Texas is planning on Tuesday to execute a death row inmate who killed two brothers on their home thirty years ago.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 12:29 pm

Unless the United States Supreme Court grants him a last minute stay, Rick Rhoades, 57, is due to receive a fatal injection that evening in Huntsville Jail.

As a recidivist burglar, he had already served several prison terms when, on September 13, 1991, just released conditionally, he entered the home of Charles Allen, who was then home to his brother Bradley in a suburb of Houston.

According to the prison authorities, he killed the two brothers in their sleep before stealing money from them.

He wasn’t arrested until a month later when he was robbing a school. While in custody, he confessed to double homicide while claiming acted outside the house during an argument with Charles Allen.

In 1992 he was sentenced to death after a trial in Harris County.

According to the Information Center on the Death Penalty (DPIC), this district has carried out 129 executions since the 1970s, more than any other district in the United States.

His lawyers are trying to prevent his name from being included on this sinister list by challenging the composition of the jury that convicted him.

Rick Rhoades is white and his victims were white, but his lawyers are trying to show that prosecutors fired black jurors during his trial, which is forbidden and would invalidate the verdict.

To that end, they went to court to obtain copies of questionnaires completed by potential jurors thirty years ago. They lost in the first instance and on appeal and went to the United States Supreme Court on Monday.

The highest court will have to say tonight whether it will agree to stay the execution to examine the merits of the case.

If she refuses, Rick Rhoades will be the sixth death row inmate to have been executed in the United States since the beginning of the year, where the death penalty has declined sharply for several years and even more since the pandemic began.