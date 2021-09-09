Texas | US Supreme Court suspends execution on religious grounds

(Washington) The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday night granted last minute respite to a death row inmate who had confiscated it in an attempt to get his pastor to touch him as he died from life to death.

John Ramirez, 37, was given a lethal injection at Huntsville Penitentiary, Texas 17 years after stabbing a shop clerk in a burglary in the southern Conservative state.

A few months before the deadline, this Christian member of a Baptist church had demanded in court that his pastor put his hands on his body during the execution and pray aloud in his last moments.

The latter “stated under oath that laying his hands on a dying person and saying his prayers during the transition from life to death was an integral part of the rites he wishes to dedicate to John Ramirez as part of their common faith,” his lawyers explained in Court records.

The Texas rules, however, they say, “force him to stay like a potted plant in the corner of a room.”

The Texas prison authorities currently allow a spiritual advisor to be present in the death chamber, but for “security reasons” he must remain silent and at a distance.

After suffering setbacks in the first instance and on appeal, John Ramirez appealed urgently to the United States Supreme Court on Monday.

The Supreme Court agreed to stay the execution in extremis and determined that it would examine the merits of the case in October or November. She did not justify her decision, as is customary in emergency procedures.

She should take the opportunity to clarify her case law on the religious freedoms of death row inmates, an issue that has been raised regularly in recent years.

In 2018, she refused to block the execution of a Muslim prisoner who requested an imam to be by his side in the death chamber.

In view of the public outcry, a few weeks later she exposed the lethal injection of another convict who, in his final moments, wanted to be accompanied by a Buddhist spiritual advisor.

She stressed that Christians were entitled to the support of a chaplain of their faith and wrote that prison authorities should not distinguish between religions.

Several states subsequently excluded all spiritual advisors from the death chamber.

However, in 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that this radical solution violated the United States Constitutional right to freedom of worship, and suspended two executions as a result.

The new file should enable him to say what limits to this principle are legitimate in the prison world and even more so in the transition from life to death.