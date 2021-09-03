Textile Dyes Market by Type, Size, Technology and COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast 2021 to 2027
According to Trends Market Research, the Global Textile Dyes Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2028. The report analyses the global Textile Dyes Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Dye Type
- Direct
- Reactive
- VAT
- Basic
- Acid
- Disperse
By Fiber Type
- Wool
- Polyester
- Acrylic
- Others
By Region,
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key players
Key players operating boosting the global textile dyes market share include Agrofert S.A., Archroma, Chromatech Incorporated, Colourtex, DuPont., Hollindia International B.V., Huntsman Corporation, Jay Chemicals Industries Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd. (Kiri), and Organic Dyes and Pigments. In order to stay competitive, these market players are adopting different strategies such as product launch, partnership, agreement, merger and acquisition. For instance, Huntsman launched a series of eco-friendly products disperse dyes and inks, comprehensive range of durable water repellents at Techtextil 2019. The products named PHOBOTEX and Zelan for water repellents and TERATOP XKS HL, TERASIL TS, and TERASIL W/WW dyes for disperse dyes and inks.
