Textile Packaging market application, trends, growth, opportunities and worldwide forecast to 2027

Packaging textiles comprise all types of textile packing material for industrial, agricultural, and other goods. Textiles are usually preferred as packing materials, where scratch free and safe handling of materials is expected. Textile bags are extensively used for tea packaging. Non-woven textiles offer supreme abrasion resistance, good barrier performance, balanced waterproof properties and air-permeability, excellent tearing and tensile strength, highly uniformed appearance.

Soft luggage bags such as totes, duffle, uprights, and sky bags are made out of woven fabrics such as nylon and polyester that are light weight and durable. Woven textiles are tear-resistant, light weight, and offer high tensile strength. Sandbags made from jute are widely used as temporary protection against floods. Woven sacks coated according to applications can be used for packing cement, chemicals, fertilizers, thermo plastic raw material, cattle feed, food grains, sugar, fertilizers, and food grains.

Top Key Players in Textile Packaging market: Sonvigo SA, Acme Bag Company, NATco global, DNT NONWOVEN FABRICS, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Cheviot Co Ltd, Gloster Jute Mills Ltd., Texplast Industries and Nobletex Industries Ltd.

Non-woven fabrics are used for packaging beverage packing canisters, breathable bags, confectionary packaging, food pads and flower wrap. Leno bags are widely used for packing & preserving vegetables and fruits. Wrapping fabric is made from HDPE/PP or from cotton canvas. Wrapping fabric weighs from 50 to 200 gms and is available in sizes which vary from 20 to 210 cms. The fabric is generally packed in roll form and can be run on automatic cutting and stitching machines. Jute Hessian also known as Burlap is a jute fabric which is used for shopping bags, wrappers, wall coverings, etc. Sacking bags are used for storing agro based products as they are treated with vegetable oils to remove the ill effects of hydrocarbons. In addition to this textiles are used in industrial packaging for tufted carpets, vinyl flooring and wall to wall carpets. Its highly versatile properties and wide application base are projected to fuel growth of the textile packaging market over the foreseeable future.

Innovating new products for a wide array of applications is one of the key strategies adopted by the top players in the textile packaging market. Continuous research and development is going on for developing high performance bio-degradable fibers, known as ‘Intelligent Material’ or ‘Smart Material’ which will be capable of altering their characteristics according to outdoor conditions, will give tremendous drive to the application of textile packaging in national defense application.

