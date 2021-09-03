Thailand Led Market 2021 Share by Manufacturer, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thailand LED Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Thailand LED market size reached a value of US$ 971.4 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during 2021-2026.

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are semiconductor devices that generate narrow-spectrum light. An electric current is passed through the microchip present in the LED to illuminate the device and produce visible light. LED lights are directional light sources that offer high brightness and intensity with a diverse color range. They use heat sinks to absorb the heat produced by the device, which is further dissipated into the surroundings to prevent them from overheating. As a result, they emit little to no heat and greenhouse gases (GHGs) while being characterized by an extended lifespan. Additionally, they offer instantaneous illumination, improved efficiency, fast switching options and unique design opportunities. They are consequently replacing traditional technologies, including incandescent, fluorescent, and compact fluorescent lights, across numerous application segments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Thailand LED Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions in Thailand. Increasing energy consumption and high electricity prices in the country have contributed to the growing awareness regarding power conservation among the masses. This, along with the rising demand for superior lighting technologies, has bolstered the sales of LED lights significantly. There has also been a gradual shift from traditional lighting technologies to LEDs due to their versatility, low maintenance costs and other associated benefits. Apart from this, there has been a significant expansion of both residential and infrastructural projects in the country, supported by the growing influx of tourists in Thailand. This has impelled builders to utilize high-performing and efficient lighting solutions, which, in turn, is facilitating the uptake of LED lights. Furthermore, the Government of Thailand is offering numerous subsidies for energy conservation programs across the public and private sectors. They are also focusing on reducing the costs of LEDs in the country to make them more affordable for the general public.

Moreover, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) are undertaking initiatives to promote the usage of these lights across the country. Also, the growing utilization of LEDs in the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronic sectors is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Region

Northern Thailand

Northeastern Thailand

Western Thailand

Central Thailand

Eastern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Market Breakup by Product Type

Panel Lights

Down Lights

Street Lights

Tube Lights

Bulbs

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Commercial

Residential

Institutional

Industrial

Market Breakup by Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of major players operating in the industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

