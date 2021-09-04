Thailand Power Market Report- Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Global Thailand Power Market research study offers a complete analysis of critical aspects of the current market situation including market competition, segmentation, geographical progress, and dynamic factors during the forecast period. The Thailand Power Market report offers insights into the potential size, volume, production, growth, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. This report also explains the Thailand Power Market share by company, investment strategies, development trends, market concentration rate, business scenario, and expansions. It can declare the impact of Covid-19 analysis over the global regions.

Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4703156

This report discusses the power market structure of Thailand and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Discount on this Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4703156

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Thermal power will continue to dominate annual power generation in Thailand by 2030

1.2 Biopower generation to lead annual generation from renewable sources during 2021 to 2030 period

2. Introduction

2.1 Thailand Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance

3. Thailand Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Thailand Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Thailand Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Thailand Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

5.4 Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TIEB)

5.5 Power Development Plan 2018-2037 (PDP2018)

5.6 Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

– Amendment of Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

5.7 Feed-in-Tariffs

– For Very Small Power Producers (VSPPs)

– Solar Power Feed-in-Tariffs

5.8 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Scheme for Local Household Rooftops, 2019-2028

5.9 Small Power Plants (SPP) Hybrid Scheme

5.10 Net Metering Scheme for Residential PV

5.11 Tax Incentives through Board of Investment

5.12 Energy Conservation Program (ENCON)

5.13 Hydrogen Energy in Thailand

6. Thailand Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Thailand Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

8. Thailand Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.2 Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited

– Company Overview

– Business Description

8.3 RATCH Group PCL

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.4 PTT Group

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

Contact Us