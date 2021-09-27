Thailand: Shorter quarantine for those vaccinated

Beaches in Thailand are always empty due to strict corona regulations. But soon, more tourists could travel to the holiday country again.

Bangkok (dpa) – Fully vaccinated people should only be quarantined at the hotel for seven days instead of the previous 14 days when entering Thailand from October 1. A ten-day quarantine period applies to unvaccinated visitors.

The new rules are part of the easing of containment announced by the Bangkok government on Monday. The number of corona in the Southeast Asian vacation country has been declining slowly but steadily recently.

For this reason, night-time exit restrictions are now shortened by one hour in the 29 so-called dark red areas, which were particularly affected by the latest corona wave and which include the capital Bangkok and the popular city of Pattaya. They apply from Friday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. instead of 9 p.m. as before. This means that stores, malls and restaurants can also reopen for longer. Beauty salons, spas, cinemas and fitness studios are also allowed to open.

Corona numbers are down

Authorities recorded around 10,200 new infections in 24 hours on Monday – more than in two months. 101 people have died in connection with Covid-19. In August, the number of new cases every day sometimes exceeded 20,000.

Thailand was still seen as a model country in the fight against the pandemic last year – but since April, the state has seen its worst wave to date. So far, only about 23 percent of the roughly 70 million people have been fully immunized. The largest islands of Phuket and Ko Samui have been trying since July to revive the important tourism sector through special projects for vaccinated holidaymakers.