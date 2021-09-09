The 20th anniversary of September 11th | An unlikely repeat

Osama bin Laden took the United States to his heart on September 11, 2001. But 20 years later, his successors would still have a lot to do to repeat such a brilliant coup.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 6:00 am

Marc Thibodeau The press

Jason Burke, a terrorism specialist who has closely followed the development of al-Qaeda for decades, believes the conditions that made the tragedy possible “not close to materialization since the 12th.

The first mistake the USA made at the time, according to the author and journalist, was to underestimate the threat posed by the terrorist of Saudi origin and his organization, even if he had made clear the seriousness of his intentions.

Osama bin Laden officially declared war on “the distant enemy” and organized deadly attacks against two US embassies and a warship in the 1990s, thereby establishing himself as a major concern in Washington.

PHOTO BY JASON BURKE’S TWITTER ACCOUNT

Intelligence, however, proved unable to perform the ingenuity necessary to target September 11, 2001, an operation on a very different scale from what Al-Qaeda had done before.

Jason Burke, author and journalist specializing in terrorism

In addition, thanks to the protection of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the terrorist group had a rear base from which to plan and prepare its action and to train the members of the future command in “relative security”.

The American military intervention in support of the Northern Alliance has taken this refuge from Al-Qaeda, but looking back today after the withdrawal of the last “GIs” from the country and the resumption of the country by the Islamists cannot be ruled out insurgents.

Several military tenors have warned Washington that the fall of Kabul could enable terrorist organizations to reconstitute and strengthen themselves in the country, thereby increasing their attack capabilities abroad.

James Forest, a terrorism specialist at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, believes the Taliban will be much more reluctant this time around to host al-Qaeda or some related organization.

PHOTO FROM MASSACHUSETTS LOWELL UNIVERSITY WEBSITE

I think they realized after the 2001 attacks that hosting an international terrorist network is not good for business.

James Forest, professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, expert on security and counterterrorism

Mr. Forest stressed that the main aim of the former insurgents is to control Afghanistan and not to support international jihad.

The period before the historic attack on the United States was marked by radicalization in the Islamic world, which had given the organization a pool of potential recruits for its actions, added Burke.

Today, the parameters of the desirability of a major attack, the ability of al-Qaeda to carry it out and the willingness of its leaders to strike from a distance have changed, he said.

Countries on alert

The United States, like other Western countries, remains vigilant about security and has significantly increased its counter-terrorism resources.

This heightened vigilance means that the difficulty and cost of material and human resources to hope to make a new surprise attack successful has multiplied, which is a brake.

Under the leadership of Ayman al-Zawahari, who took over the helm of al-Qaeda after the execution of Osama bin Laden by an American command in Pakistan in 2011, the organization has also decided to target several Muslim countries primarily through satellite organizations focus .

This is particularly the case in the Sahel, which remains an area of ​​high instability.

Al-Qaeda has tried to build its relationships with the local community and with those in power in order to develop its roots and expand its influence.

Jason Burke

Hatred of the United States and the West remains strong within the movement, and the long-term goal of creating a caliphate remains, but the priority for now is to act locally, says Burke.

The decline of the Islamic State Group

The Islamic State (IS) armed group, which hit people’s hearts when it took control of large parts of Iraq and Syria in the middle of the last decade, is on the defensive after coming under strong military force in 2019 Pressure was forced to cede the conquered ground.

Although the terrorist organization succeeded in a coup in August by killing several American soldiers at Kabul airport, it has “little means” to strike in the West today, except by calling on lone wolves to act, says Forest.

The Woodrow Wilson Research Center notes that the setbacks of ISIS, which also lost its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019, limited its recruiting capacity. There would still be 10,000 small cell fighters operating in Iraq and Syria.

Like al-Qaeda, the organization is seeking a foothold on several other fronts and has sent men to conflict countries such as Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan with varying degrees of success.

FRANCE PRESS AGENCY ARCHIVE PHOTO

Members of the armed group Islamic State march in Libya, 2015

Here too, Jason Burke said, local action takes precedence over attacks on the United States or the short-term restoration of the Caliphate.

ISIS leaders take a “pragmatic” approach that takes into account the limited resources and complexity of their situation.

“We cannot rule out that the current difficulties mean that they want to compensate with a spectacular action [sur le sol américain], but that’s not the most likely scenario. You have enough trouble to deal with, ”he concludes.