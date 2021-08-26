The Afghan was born aboard an American C-17 named Reach, code name of the device

(Washington) A little Afghan girl who was born on a U.S. military aircraft that was evacuating her parents to the base in Ramstein, Germany, was called Reach, the code name for the device, the commander of the U.S. Forces in Europe gave on Wednesday , General Tod Wolters.

In full flight from Qatar on Saturday, the pregnant woman began to feel labor pains. Immediately after landing in Ramstein, the US military assisted the Afghans with the birth of their baby on the plane before they were transported with their newborn to a nearby hospital.

Each U.S. Air Force aircraft has its code name for communicating with other aircraft or control towers, and the code for C-17 cargo aircraft is usually Reach followed by a number.

The baby’s parents called it “Reach because that was the code name for the C-17” (Reach 828), General Wolters told reporters.

“As you can imagine, my dream is to see this little girl named Reach grow up an American citizen and fly fighter jets in our Air Force,” he said.

The head of the American armed forces in Europe made it clear that of the 7,000 people evacuated from Kabul who left for American bases in Europe since August 20, only 100 people needed medical care, either because of symptoms of COVID-19 or from other medical reasons.

Of those 100 people, 25 have been admitted to a local hospital and 12 have already been discharged, General Wolters said.

Two more babies were born after their mother landed at the Ramstein base.