The alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Guantanamo. brought to justice

(US base at Guantanamo) The trial of the alleged mastermind of 9/11 Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants resumed Tuesday after an 18-month hiatus in Guantanamo military prison, but the outcome seems a long way off in memory on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 2:11 pm

Paul HANDLEY Agence France-Presse

However, the hearing, chaired by a new military judge, Col. Matthew McCall, was adjourned after two and a half hours due to procedural issues surrounding his appointment. He is the eighth officer to lead the hearings.

The trial could resume on Wednesday, but the trial cannot begin until next week.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, nicknamed “KSM”, entered the courtroom under military escort wearing a blue turban that matched his surgical mask, which hid a long, graying red beard.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, 2009.

He was sitting at a table covered with documents, next to his lawyer, as well as the co-defendant Ammar al-Baluchi, also known as Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and nephew of “KSM”, as well as Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, and Mustafa al- Hawsawi.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed then had a heated discussion with Walid bin Attash, who was accused of complicity in planning the attacks.

The latter, wearing a pink keffiyeh and beige camouflage jacket, was moving slowly because of a prosthetic leg he lost in Afghanistan in 1996.

Ramzi bin Al-Shibh, who is accused of being a member of the kidnappers’ “Hamburg cell”, also wore a military jacket over his white cotton trousers.

Under high security

Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, who allegedly handled the money transfers to carry out the attacks, revealed a short dark beard as he removed his mask.

He wore a headdress from Balochistan, his home region in southwestern Pakistan, and traditional clothing.

Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who reportedly worked with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, wore traditional Saudi clothing. He was in a medical wheelchair. His lawyers alleged that he sustained rectal injuries during interrogation by the CIA.

In the audience, separated by a glass wall, were the families of the 2,976 victims of the 9/11 attacks and journalists.

The military tribunal, which sits in the prison of the US naval base in Guantanamo in southeastern Cuba, has been placed under close guard. The room is surrounded by a fence with barbed wire.

The health protocol is strict even after several positive cases for the coronavirus in other hearings.

The five men accused of “murder” and “terrorist acts” face the death penalty.

Jailed for fifteen years, they had not appeared since early 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought proceedings to a halt.

Their trial, which falls under extraordinary military justice, must continue with a defense citing acts of torture when the defendants were in the hands of the CIA in order to dispel most of the evidence presented by the American authorities.

And it could be months, even more than a year, before the trial does not enter the crucial phase, given the very large number of appeals that the defendants’ attorneys have filed to obtain documents.

One of them, James Connell, even assured him that he did not know whether this process would one day come to an end.

Mountains of documents

Defense lawyers argue that the defendants still bear the scars of torture carried out by the CIA during their detention in secret service secret prisons between 2002 and 2006.

Without considering the impact of fifteen years in isolation, her lawyers said.

The trial resumes a few days before the commemoration of the attacks that hit the United States twenty years ago.

Even if the CIA interrogations were to cease, there is no question that the prosecution would convict the five men.

Prosecutors ensure that the defendants presented solid evidence during interrogation by the FBI, the federal police, after arriving in Guantanamo in 2007.

However, the defense believes the FBI was involved in the torture of the CIA and also used intimidation techniques, which makes their interrogations equally dubious.

“Don’t be under any illusions, these men were brought to Guantanamo to cover up acts of torture,” said James Connell, who is defending Ammar al-Baluchi.

The defense is demanding mountains of confidential documents that the government has so far denied, be it the torture program, the prison conditions in Guantanamo or the health of the accused.

She also plans to hear dozens of other witnesses, in addition to the 12 who have already marched before the military tribunal, including two men who oversaw the CIA’s interrogation program.