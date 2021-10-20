The Anti Riot Equipment Market To Leverage The Digital Disruption Wave

The market of anti-riot equipment is driven by the need of modernizing a riot control personnel. Early riot personnel were provided basic equipment to subdue the riot, whilst the personnel of today is provided with full body armour, non-lethal offensive equipment, shields and riot control vehicles to help in effectively minimizing chaos.

Numerous governments across the world have progressively stabilized the percentage allocated for military and homeland security spending from the yearly budget paving a way for the improvement of anti-riot equipment market in the upcoming years.

Rise in tensions in the borders of the neighbouring countries, increase in the number of protests and rallies around the world owing to unemployment, inflation and other problems affecting the common civilians, communal tensions between two groups of people and other violent public demonstrations are to positively affect the growth of the anti-riot equipment market.

Other than its specific use in controlling riots and protests, anti-riot equipment is also used in specific operations such as sting and undercover operations aiding the market to grow significantly. Other than its usage by the law enforcement officers and riot control personnel, some of the non-lethal and basic anti-riot equipment such as pepper spray can be purchased and used in emergency situations such as for self-defence by the public with a proper license, further augmenting the growth of the market.

