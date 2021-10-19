The Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market To Scintillate Based On The Influx Of Offbeat Ideas

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems can detect, recognize, and analyze vehicles. The video analytics software built into recognition technology also monitors in real-time, without distraction, and adds significant advantages in live-monitored and incident analysis operations. Video analytics allows improving operational performance and increased monitoring. Also, video analytics motion detection can be used to record onsite and general vehicle movement, improve security for operators and users, provide road rule enforcement, and facilitate automated control of vehicle barriers, gates, and bollards. Increasing number of vehicle thefts is also boosting the growth of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market.

As per a PMR report, the global ANPR system market generated a revenue of US 2.2 Bn in 2019, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of almost 10% over the forecast period (2020–2030).

Order the sample copy of report:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19813

Key Takeaways from ANPR System Market Study

The ANPR software segment is expected to gain significant share in the automatic number plate recognition system market, due to increasing automation parking.

ANPR applications recognize and detect vehicle numbers automatically when they are in view of CCTV cameras, which drives market growth.

The mobile ANPR sensors segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the automatic number plate recognition system market, owing to increased demand for mobiles to identify and tag vehicle citation for expired parking.

Increasing adoption of (ANPR systems in commercial vehicle parking is anticipated to result in significant dominance of North America in the automatic number plate recognition system market.

With COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions in place, increased need to monitor traffic, people, and various locations is leading to heightened demand for ANPR systems.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

“With increasing adoption of ANPR cameras for smart cities for parking management and traffic surveillances, demand for ANPR systems is increasing rapidly. These systems are used for vehicle identification, faster traffic management, smart parking, and prevention of car thefts, all of which would drive market growth over the coming years,” says a PMR analyst.

Technological Advancements in Traffic Surveillance to Boost Market Growth

Adoption of ANPR systems is increasing for traffic surveillance, as these systems are used for measuring speed, and are capable of detecting traffic violations as well. ANPR cameras are primarily used for identifying stationary vehicles and capture license plate information of moving vehicles up to a speed up to 200 km/hr. ANPR cameras can also detect traffic offenses such as wrong-side directions, solid lane crossing, red light crossing, not using safety belts, exceeding speed limits, and much more.

More Valuable Insights on Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research on the global automatic number plate recognition system market includes global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2030. The report provides valuable insights on the basis of component (hardware (ANPR cameras, frame grabber cards, and triggering devices), ANPR software, and services [system integration, installation & implementation, and support & maintenance]), type (fixed ANPR and mobile ANPR), application (traffic surveillance, parking management, toll management, highway security, and others), and end user (governments [law enforcement, border control, toll booths, traffic department, and others], commercial (retail complexes, entertainment & recreational facilities, manufacturing plants, sports complexes, and others], and institutions [education campuses and business parks]), across six major regions.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19813

Related Reports

Smart Retail Market – Smart Retail Market is Segmented by components such as Hardware includes RFID Tags and Labels, Scanner, Readers, Mobile Computers, POS Terminals having Smart Retail Software includes Retail Management Software, POS Software, Inventory Management with services such as Integration and Deployment, Retail Consulting, Support and Maintenance.

Simulators Market – Simulators Market Segmented By Discrete Event Simulation, System Dynamics, Agent-based Simulation, Risk Analysis, 3-D Model Platform and Support and Maintenance, Consultation and Training, Installation and Integration Services on Cloud and On-Premise Deployment.

Wireless Charging Market – Wireless Charging Market Segmented By Battery and Wireless Charging, Mobile Wireless Charger with Transmitters, Receivers Component and Inductive Technology, Resonance Technology, Radio Frequency Technology in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com