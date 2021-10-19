The Automotive Transmission Market To Be Led By The Global

Global Automotive Transmission Market Dynamics:

Global automotive transmission market is basically driven by global automotive production and sales. Rising demand for low range and mid-range automobile in Asia Pacific and Latin America region are fueling the growth of global automotive transmission market. Asia Pacific is thriving market for low and mid-range passenger cars and is anticipated to grow with brisk rate in forecast period of 2016-2026, which will further propel the global automotive transmission market.

Rise in demand for high end cars in North America and Europe is fueling the market for advanced transmission system such as automatic transmission (AT), continuous variable transmission (CVT), and dual clutch transmission (DCT). Large adoption rate of semi-automatic transmission system and automatic transmission system in commercial vehicle is key driving factor for the growth of global automotive transmission market.

Properly designed, programmed and tuned transmission system can improve the fuel efficiency dramatically, which will help the automotive OEM to meet the stringent environmental norms in various countries.

Consumers are leaning more towards comfort of vehicle, driving experience and energy efficiency and this trend is prominent in North American countries and European countries, which may increase the demand for advanced automotive transmission.