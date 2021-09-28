The balancing act of the oil nation Norway

Oslo (dpa) – Anyone who has been there once will almost inevitably become a nature lover in Norway. Idyllic fjords and mountains adorn the long west coast, and the capital city of Oslo is also shaped by water.

Norwegians are raised to be nature lovers from a young age and see themselves as concerned about the climate and the environment. On the other hand, the prosperity of their nation depends on the immense income from the export of oil and natural gas. A climate-friendly oil nation, is it possible?

After a climate-shaped parliamentary election, climate activists are now hoping for changes over oil. Above all, the question arises as to how quickly reconversion should take place in an industry which directly or indirectly employs around 158,000 people.

Largest exporter of oil and gas

“Norway’s climate must be judged on the basis that it is the largest exporter of oil and gas in Western Europe,” said Steinar Winther Christensen on an unusually hot late summer day. in Oslo. He heads the organization Besteforeldrenes klimaaksjon, which translates to “grandparents climate campaign”.

“My generation created Norwegian prosperity with all this oil and gas,” says the 75-year-old. “We have a special responsibility to say on behalf of our children and grandchildren: enough is enough. The government is no longer allowed to grant new licenses to search for oil and gas, he said. The discovery of oil was certainly good for prosperity – but certainly not for the climate.

To get an idea of ​​how rich Norway is, just take a look at the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the Norwegian “Overseas Pension Fund”: it currently stands at around 11.7%. trillion Norwegian kroner, or nearly 1.2 trillion euros. In the first half of 2021 alone, it produced a return of almost ten percent. It invests in thousands of companies around the world, but it is based on revenues from the oil industry. This is why the fund is also called “Oljefondet” – the oil fund.

Electric cars in the streets

To feel Norwegian interest in durable solutions, however, it is enough to briefly close your eyes in the streets of Oslo. Although there are as many cars on the road as in other major cities, the traffic is audibly quieter – Norwegians are world champions in driving electric cars. The September 13 elections, in which climate-focused parties gained popularity, showed the country wants to see more climate protection from its future government.

Yet the paradox between oil wealth and climate awareness remains. “If there is one country in the world that has a moral responsibility in terms of wealth and contribution to climate change, it is Norway”, explains Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway. “We want to present ourselves as the green champions, but we really only are when it comes to electric vehicles.” So far, no Norwegian government has had the courage to address the big elephant in the room – the oil issue. Pleym now asks himself: will the next government finally do it?

This topic is currently also in the room of a hotel north of Oslo. There, the Social Democrats around party leader Jonas Gahr Støre are discussing with their favorite allies a possible government cooperation after their electoral victory. Støre – the likely next head of government – must manage a balance between climate change and oil jobs. He recently made it clear to party friends that Norway faces major challenges in the 2020s. “There are going to be some tough decisions,” he said, listing six goals for a new government, including including significant emission reductions and job creation.

CO2 is outsourced

When fossil fuels such as petroleum are burned, climate-damaging CO2 is released. However, as Norwegian oil is burned abroad, the emissions are charged to the account of the respective importing country. Norway, which considers its oil as green and environmentally friendly as possible, sources its sustainable energy almost exclusively from water and wind power.

Oil is therefore above all a source of income for Norway which should not dry up for Støre in the immediate future. The oil and gas industry should not be liquidated, but developed, he has repeatedly asserted. He does not want to set an end date, also in view of other oil nations: if Norway came out, would Russia, the United States or Qatar meet global demand, he wrote in an article in opinion in 2019. Oil and gas provided income, but ultimately also development: “We can build a new industry on the shoulders of this branch,” says Støre. This is the only way to develop the industry and achieve climate goals at the same time.

Climate protector Pleym, on the other hand, points out that rapid change has clear advantages. “It’s not just about the climate, but also about the economy and jobs. The longer one waits to overthrow this big elephant that is oil, the riskier it becomes for the economy. “With a determined approach to oil, Norway could then become the green champion it wants to be – and send an extremely signal. important to other oil nations.

Like many others, Steinar Winther Christensen is aware that the change will not be immediate. But it is important to have a fixed date for the phase out of oil. He sees his country in an extremely good starting position for the changeover – in part thanks to the rich oil fund. Its website also specifies to whom the colossal sum must be allocated: “For you and future generations”. He also says: “The purpose of the oil fund is to ensure that we use our money responsibly, think long term and thus secure the future of the Norwegian economy.”