The best baguette in Paris is the work of a Tunisian immigrant

The best baguette in Paris is the work of a Tunisian immigrant

(Paris) They arrive from all corners of Paris on motorbikes, bicycles and delivery vans, put their warm baguettes on top, with their names in a sealed white envelope, and then rush back to their bakeries to get back to work.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 5:17 pm

After the ratings were divided, the winner was announced on Friday: It is Makram Akrout, from the bakery “Les boulangers de Reuilly”, in the 12th arrondissement.

For the 42-year-old craftsman, including 19 years of work in France after arriving from Tunisia, “it is the harvest of these years of experience”.

I’m very proud. I have to be up to the task with all the people who come here to try the best baguette in Paris.

Makram Akrout, winner of the annual competition for the best baguette in Paris

Mr. Akrout was 10th in 2017 and 6th in 2018. To welcome his new customers, he is considering opening on Sunday as an exception.

PHOTO FROM FRANCEINFO WEBSITE

For Makram Akrout, a 42-year-old artisan who worked in France for 19 years after arriving from Tunisia, “it is the harvest of these years of experience”. His coronation gives him the title of official baguette supplier to the Elysée Palace for a year.

This year 173 bakers tried to win the main prize for the best baguette in the city of Paris from the 1,107 artisans in the capital, the cradle of baguettes.

“The quality of the bread in the competition must match the quality sold in the store. We just do it as usual, ”Xavier Lerty slips with his work. This baker in the 11th arrondissement is taking part for the third time.

In the offices of the Grand Paris bakers’ union, in the heart of the capital, the baguettes are received and then anonymized under a number. They are then tasted and then rated by a jury of 12 experts and residents according to five criteria: visual appearance, smell, cooking, honeycomb formation of the crumb and of course the taste.

Each baguette must be “traditional”, weigh between 264 and 314 grams and measure between 55 and 70 cm.

“Today is an extraordinary time to bake beautiful bread. No moisture in the air, it’s not too hot: we will have good taste, ”predicts Franck Thomasse, the union’s president. “Today it has to be perfection. ”

The award is a “crowning achievement” and “recognition of know-how”, emphasizes Franck Thomasse. Because the variables to be controlled are manifold: time of the dough pressing, of cooking, but also “outside temperature, of the water, of the oven, of the dough …”, he lists.

There were several years that the 18th arrondissement won. Bakers used to say: “The water has something to do with it! “. But to believe him, all you have to do is have your hand.

In addition to the award, Mr. Akrout received the right to supply the Elysée Palace with baguettes for a year. “I’ll prepare for it,” he fears.

For 6 months in a new business, he hopes to increase sales by 30 or 40% and plans to hire new staff to meet demand.