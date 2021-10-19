The Bicycle Accessories Market To Thrive On Electrification At A CAGR Of 7% Between 2021-2031

The need for flexible material storing and stacking architectures with new safety features and resource efficiency for all industries is a vital driving factor for the global bicycle accessories market. The industrial manufacturing sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years, which is estimated to persist over the coming years. As demand for bicycles surges across regions, especially e-bikes, mountain bikes, and road bikes, the need for bicycle accessories will be greater than before. There will be especially high demand for helmets, saddles, and fenders, and the customization trend will get even stronger over the coming years. The global bicycle accessories market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The upcoming automotives would be abreast with HWW (Health, Wellness, and Wellbeing) features in the wake of healthcare being the top priority. So, it could be inferred that apart from going “green”, they would be going “pink” as well. The car’s parts would be revisited with the objective of keeping the occupants of vehicle healthy and safe.

There are environmentally-friendly regulations being laid down, which ask for circular economy, i.e. ideas of recycling and reusing would be put into practice in the near future. These trends in the automotive vertical along with insights have been constructively captured by the analysts and consultants in Persistence Market Research.

Key Takeaways from Global Bicycle Accessories Market Study

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing lightweight bicycle accessories with better performance characteristics for all terrains. Such new technologies will set up growth of the market.

Low-cost manufacturing in parts of South-East Asia and Africa, and new transport corridors, are expected to provide significant opportunities in the logistics sector, which will directly boost demand for bicycle accessories.

European markets such as Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands have appropriate cycling infrastructure, in addition to government laws and regulations that implement the provision of subsidies for the adoption of e-bikes.

South Asia & Pacific is picking up in the market due to robust outlook for bicycle sales. Aggressive marketing by perspective distributors in key countries of South Asia & Pacific and MEA could further benefit players in these regions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, bicycles were flying off the shelves in major cities, worrying distributors that they may run out of supplies amid a lack availability of workers in factories. Sales even zoomed after the easing of lockdowns in several cities across the world, and a large chunk of demand came from fitness enthusiasts shut out from their gyms hitting the empty streets.

East Asia is projected to account for around half of the global demand for bicycle accessories.

Accessories for road bikes will be required the most, accounting for close to 30% of overall demand.

Specialty bike retailers and online sales will account for close to two-third of all sales of bicycle accessories.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global bicycle accessories market has been identified as a significantly fragmented market, with the unorganized sector occupying a major section of the overall market. Tier-1 manufacturers account for a minimal share in the global market. Some leading players included in the report are Giant Bicycles Inc., Accell Group, Shimano Inc., and Merida Industry Co. Ltd. Manufacturers such as Campagnolo S.R.L., Hero Cycles Ltd Specialized Bicycle Accessories, and tier-3 manufacturers such as Hero and many regional manufacturers across the globe are anticipated to create a tough competitive environment on a global level.

Global Bicycle Accessories Market: Conclusion

The global bicycle accessories market will grow substantially attributing to increasing sales of bicycles and larger audience opting for e-bikes that are environmentally-friendly. Also, government regulations on environment welfare are putting pressure on manufacturers to develop their products with technological innovations. Low-cost manufacturing of parts in South-East Asia and Africa and new transport corridors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the bicycle accessories market.

