The Biodegradable Electronics Market To Ride On The Curve Of Innovation
Biodegradable Electronics Market
The Biodegradable Electronics Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years. This is the era of “online visibility”. The key stakeholders in enterprises are into an exploration of new-fangled opportunities concerning digital media, as online competition is there to rule for the next few years. With end-users turning out to be netizens, search engine optimization is of paramount importance. This would be the net-oriented trend going forward.
They dissolve completely in water or in body fluid (also used as medical purpose). Biodegradable Electronics are used for medical implants to perform crucial diagnosis and therapeutic functions and after some time they dissolve or resorb by the bodily fluids.
Biodegradable Electronics materials are Electro chromic, conductors, dielectric and luminescent. These materials are used to make Biodegradable Electronic components such as active components (Transistors, Diodes, Sensors) and passive components (Traces, Antenna, Resistors and Capacitors).
Biodegradable Electronics are also used in environmental monitors like in wireless sensors which disappears after a chemical spill and they degrade overtime without any impact on ecosystem and hence reducing e-waste. Also, another major application of Biodegradable Electronics is in consumer electronics or their sub component which are compostable, decrease e-waste generated by electronic systems such as cellular phones or portable devices etc.
With rapid growing consumer electronics, use of Biodegradable electronics is in huge demand hence driving the global Biodegradable electronics market to great extent. Moreover, growing research and development in medical and increasing implantation techniques in medical treatment will open more opportunities in coming future.
Other key factor driving the market of Biodegradable electronics is increasing end use of organic sensors and organic electronics. Additionally, increasing initiatives by government and many organizations to reduce e-waste will call for Biodegradable electronics thereby potentially contributing to Biodegradable electronics market revenue.
OLED (organic light emitting device) is needed in almost all the consumer electronics therefore Biodegradable electronics owns a lion’s share in Biodegradable electronic Market and it is expected to see accelerating growth in coming years also.
On the other hand, the low lifecycle of these Biodegradable electronics is affecting the growth of Biodegradable electronics market. Also, non-compatibility of Biodegradable electronics with typical goods & less robustness are causing hurdles in adoption of Biodegradable electronics.
Hence hindering the global market growth of Biodegradable electronics. Low resistance to water, less electrical conductivity, high cost of development and presence of better technology are the factors restraining and complicating the market growth of Biodegradable electronics.
Biodegradable Electronics Market Segmentation
|Component type
|
|Product type
|
|Application
|
‘Zero waste economy’ Initiative by Europe to reduce electronic waste (e-waste) will fetch a lot of business of Biodegradable electronics and grow its market in near future.
NESREA (National Environmental standard and regulation Enforcement Agency) of South Africa’s proposal of ‘wastePlan’ to lower the e-waste in the region will call for more Biodegradable electronics and boost its market.
Biodegradable Electronics Market Key players
- Aldrich Corporation
- AU Optronics Corporation
- Bayer Material Science AG
- Merck Kgaa
- Fujifilm Dimatix
- Samsung Display
- Evonik Industries
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- BASF SE
- Novaled
