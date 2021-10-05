The bourgeois government of Romania voted against the parliament

The corona situation is becoming more and more dramatic. After the fall of the government, the Romanian people can expect a long period of instability.

Bucharest (AP) – Romania’s bourgeois government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu has been overthrown by parliament. On Tuesday, 281 deputies and senators out of a total of 466 voted in favor of the motion of censure of the largest opposition party, the PSD (Social Democrats).

The eco-liberal USR, which co-governed until four weeks ago, and the small far-right AUR party also voted in favor.

In Romania, in the midst of an increasingly dramatic corona situation, a long expected phase of instability and reform backlog begins. It is also expected to affect the use of the € 29.2 billion from the EU’s Corona aid program. The unclear power relations at the top of the government in Romania have always meant that senior officials and the middle classes work only to a limited extent because they are afraid to act without instructions from above.

Citu can continue to run the government on a provisional basis for up to 45 days. However, he can only act to a limited extent. For example, he is not authorized to issue urgent orders. Initially, it was not clear whether there would be an early election. In this case, the PSD wants to support a possible technocratic transitional government. The next regular elections would take place in 2024.

The crisis was triggered by the breakdown of Citus’ PNL coalition and the smaller USR, in power since December 2020. Citu had caused this over the months by sacking two USR ministers. For these stages, Citu had the support of President Klaus Iohannis.

The USR also accuses Citu of a lack of will to reform, a client economy, a breakdown in coalition agreements and an authoritarian style of leadership. It was only recently that Citu became president of his PNL party – with the support of Iohannis. Citu’s goal was to justify his claim to run the government with the party office.