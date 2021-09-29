The call for renewal is stronger – Laschet also has the support

Berlin (dpa) – In the CDU, calls for renewal due to the disaster of the federal elections are getting louder.

Ahead of the upcoming exploratory talks on a Jamaican coalition made up of the Union, the Greens and the FDP, key CDU politicians have also supported candidate Union chancellor and CDU leader Armin Laschet, who was under great pressure due to the historic loss of votes. Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder had invited the FDP and the Greens to discuss the formation of a Jamaican coalition.

The CDU / CSU fell to an all-time low of 24.1% in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens came in third with 14.8%. Behind was the FDP with 11.5%.

In two identical letters to Greens Presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck and FDP leader Christian Lindner, Laschet and Söder congratulated them on the increased votes and thanked them for a fair and objective election campaign, the agency learned. German press release Wednesday in Berlin. . FDP general secretary Volker Wissing previously announced that the FDP wanted to meet with the union on Saturday. Greens leader Annalena Baerbock said the Union had invited her party to talks for the coming week.

Laschet and Söder wrote according to dpa reports to Baerbock, Habeck and Lindner that a coalition of the Greens, FDP and CDU / CSU could be a “forward-looking political project” which “would modernize and render Germany more sustainable ”, but also“ the whole of society width ”of the country. Germany needs “sustainability in every way” – both in terms of climate protection and sound finances. “We are responsible for future generations at large. We need to take on this responsibility better than before. “

In terms of content, Laschet and Söder also highlighted the need for accelerated processes as well as the themes of digitization, cosmopolitanism and security. At the same time, they made it clear that the SPD had become the most powerful force in the federal election, but that “no political force has a single government mandate.” There are several options. CDU and CSU are available for Democratic talks.

The ability to act is a priority

Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther (CDU) told “Kieler Nachrichten” the situation of his party: “From my point of view, the situation is dramatic. A CDU which obtains less than 25% naturally needs reform. “People” did not come to see us en masse and said that because of Armin Laschet I chose the CDU. This certainly needs to be discussed when considering the election results. “But now a government must first be formed,” and for that we must be able to act as a Union and be available for such talks with our main candidate Armin Laschet “.

Union Junge Youth Union President Tilman Kuban called for a deep and relentless renewal of the Union. “Those who will not renew themselves after such a result will not get back on their feet,” he told the editorial staff of the Germany Network (RND) on Wednesday. Regarding the re-election of Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) before April 30 the day before, Kuban said: “The parliamentary group elected Ralph Brinkhaus for a stable but limited period outside of his responsibilities. After a government is formed, we will make new decisions. Either way, nothing should be overlooked – also and especially in the case of the opposition. “

Labor faction deputy Thorsten Frei (CDU) rejects speculation about Laschet’s withdrawal from the party presidency. On “Bild Live,” he said he did not expressly agree with the claims about Laschet’s demise. “I would actually advise us to be very disciplined over the next few days and see how we can handle this dramatic election result on Sunday.” In possible Jamaican talks, Laschet and Söder play a central role. Both are “very well suited” for this task.

A clear majority of people in Germany would welcome Laschet’s resignation from all political office. According to that, 68% are in favor, as shown in a YouGov poll released on Wednesday. 13 percent reject this.