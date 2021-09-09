The changing face of the Afghan resistance

The face of the Afghan resistance has long been that of a warrior, Commander Massoud, who was murdered 20 years ago. Today it is also that of young rebellious women.

Whenever she has been walking the streets of Kabul since August 15 to demonstrate with other Afghan women, Samira Khairkhwah does not know whether she will come back alive. Or in one piece. Even less this Thursday.

In the past few days, the Taliban, angry at activists who refuse to assimilate and want to claim their rights, have beaten several of them with iron bars and rifle butts. Journalists have suffered the same fate.

Samira Khairkhwah (center), during a demonstration against the Taliban regime in Kabul, September 3

On September 9, the already life-threatening demonstrations bordered on suicide. “Yes, we expect the Taliban to crack down on us, but we will demonstrate,” said one of the main initiators of the protest movement, defiantly and smiling from the other side of the video call.

The pre-September 11

September 9th is an unforgettable date for all Afghans. On that day in 2001, two al-Qaeda terrorists disguised as journalists blew themselves up to kill Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the Northern Alliance rebels. He was the only one who led an armed struggle against the Taliban regime at the time.

Taliban supporters – many of the Pashtu ethnic group – breathed a sigh of relief when they learned that the warlord was dead. Many of the country’s Tajik and Uzbek minorities, as well as the Afghans who oppose Mullah Omar’s ultra-religious Islamism, were mourned. Those who suffered under the commanders and troops of the Northern Alliance he led during the Civil War had mixed feelings.

A posteriori, it is evident that this attack was the foreword to the attacks that occurred two days later on American soil. A thank you card from bin Laden to the regime that enabled him to construct his murderous 9/11 plan.

Especially since Ahmad Shah Massoud, who visited Paris and Strasbourg five months before his death, had warned European politicians of the danger that bin Laden and his men posed to the West. They listened to him politely without hearing him. The whole world is still suffering from the consequences.

The index photo

Kabul commemorated the death of Commander Massoud in pomp until last year. Taxi drivers taped his picture on their windshields. The traders set up large wreaths of flowers with his image in front of their shops. Fiery speeches were made in his name that covered up gray areas.

This year the Taliban warned those who would commemorate the rebel on the 20th anniversary of his death, says Samira Khairkhwah. The posters of his fame that some have posted in the capital are torn or riddled with bullets.

A boy walks past a mural depicting the late Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in Kabul on Wednesday.

But it should be forgotten that the resistance in Afghanistan does not have just one face. She takes on the traits of young rebellious women these days. “We will not be silent. For us, Massoud was a role model for resistance. Resistance against those who want to take our country or our rights, ”says the 25-year-old, who was spokesman for an electricity company before the return of the Taliban.

Samira Khairkhwah is aware that she and her colleagues are playing with fire.

Yes, it’s dangerous, but if we don’t say anything and hide in our homes, we could pay dearly for the rest of our lives.

Samira Khairkhwah

She takes the precautions that she can. Every night she sleeps in a different place to escape the Taliban, but she manifests and speaks with her face bare. “I refuse my country to become my prison! She says.

The fall of the Panchir

Armed only with her smartphone and social networks, peaceful activist Samira Khairkhwah hides her sympathy for the National Resistance Front (FNR), the organization led by Commander Massoud’s son Ahmad Massoud and founded last month. “It was the only little light in a tiny little hole,” she said.

She speaks about it in the past tense because the armed group of the Northern Alliance, members of the Afghan army and Amrullah Saleh, the vice-president of the elected and overthrown government of Kabul, has just suffered a severe defeat. Much of the Panchir Valley they defended has been in the hands of the Taliban since Monday. Ahmad Massoud has fled to Tajikistan and says the fight continues.

“This is the only group that calls for an inclusive government when the Taliban have just appointed a government that doesn’t have a single woman. With defeat [du FNR], Women are more at risk than ever. ”

As brave as she is, Samira Khairkhwah wonders how much longer she will hold out. “I decided to raise my voice instead of leaving. I jumped into battle with both feet and I’m starting to fear for my family. If the Taliban do not accept our demands, we too must go. And it is quite possible that everything will happen on this sad anniversary day.

In the name of father and son

Francophone and Francophile has always fascinated the commander of the Alliance du Nord, Ahmad Shah Massoud, France. His son, who studied in Iran and the UK, is following in his father’s footsteps. Documentary filmmaker and main reporter Nicolas Jallot has just made a beautiful and nuanced film about the Panchir Lion and his lion cub.

