The Cowardly Engineer Jeff Bezos by Elon Musk

One of Blue Origin’s top engineers has left the aircraft maker to join its main competitor, SpaceX. Nitin Arora is said to have been working on the Blue Origin lunar lander when he left. It’s unclear why he decided to leave, but Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently won a $ 2.9 billion contract with NASA to build a new lunar landing craft, which may have contributed to his decision. Blue Origin had offered its lunar lander for the project, which would take humans back to the moon by 2024.

“Friday (August 13) was my last day at BLUE ORIGIN. It was an amazing trick working on the lunar program. Truly honored to have had the opportunity to work with and lead incredibly smart and passionate people for the past three years. A special thanks to all the people I have worked with on a daily basis. I will miss you all. Next stop, SpaceX! I’m incredibly excited and can’t wait to be there, ”the engineer announced on Saturday August 14 on Linkedin.

Illegal and inappropriate evaluation of proposals

After SpaceX was awarded the contract with NASA, Blue Origin announced that it had filed a lawsuit against the United States government, alleging that an “illegal and inappropriate evaluation of the proposals” was involved in its decision to award the contract to the Musk company. Earlier this month, Jeff Bezos tried to deflect Musk’s offer and offered to cover the $ 2 billion in space agency costs that would be reconsidered for the contract that SpaceX won in April.

