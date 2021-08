The death toll in Haiti rises to 2,189 dead after the earthquake

(Port-au-Prince) The earthquake in Haiti left 2,189 dead, more than 12,000 injured and 332 missing, the civil protection agency announced on Wednesday.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021 at 12:24 pm

“The rescue and search operations continue,” said civil defense on its Twitter account.