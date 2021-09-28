The decriminalization of abortion takes Chile a step further

(Santiago de Chile) The Chilean MPs approved a bill on Tuesday that decriminalizes abortions up to 14 weeks of pregnancy. The text has yet to be debated in the Senate.

“With 75 votes in favor, 68 against and two abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies approved the project to decriminalize abortion for women up to the 14th week of pregnancy,” said the assembly on Twitter.

“The decriminalization of abortion is approved! It is for all women and pregnant women who have been persecuted and criminalized, especially if they have little financial means ”, welcomed Communist MP Camila Vallejo, one of the initiators of the text, on Twitter.

Parliamentarians began debating this 2018 bill, tabled by the left opposition, in January to avoid jail time for women who choose to have an abortion.

The text voted on on the occasion of World Abortion Law Day has yet to be approved by the Senate for final approval.

Until 2017, Chile was one of the few countries that did not allow abortion under any conditions, according to a law passed under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Under pressure from feminist movements, a text was finally passed that allows abortions in the event of danger to the life of the mother or child or in the event of rape.

But these abortions account for only 3% of the thousands of illegal abortions that take place each year in this country of 18 million people, according to associations.

In Latin America, voluntary abortion is legal in Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina, Mexico City, and three Mexican states.

It is completely banned in El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

In other Latin American countries, an abortion is only allowed if the woman’s life is in danger, in some cases rape has occurred, or the fetus is not viable.