The doctor of the sect NXIVM has run away

(Albania) New York State public health officials have revoked a medical license from a doctor who branded 17 women with the initials of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.

Oct 1, 2021

A committee confirmed the numerous allegations of wrongdoing against Danielle Roberts, who belonged to a secret group of women known within the sect by the acronym DOS.

Roberts would have marked these women with the initials “KAR” in the pelvic area with a cautery instrument without anesthesia in order to “deliberately cause suffering,” according to the judgment published this week.

The brand relegated these women to the status of sex slaves to the so-called guru, who is now imprisoned.

Roberts violated the standards of care and used an instrument to identify these women “in a dangerous way”, one can read in the decision of the daily newspaper Times-Union in Albany.

The committee criticized Roberts for being evasive and provocative while giving evidence. “[Elle]denied being brainwashed, but did not express remorse. In the opinion of the committee, this is a distorted view of reality, ”we add.

His attorney, Anthony Scher, said Friday he would appeal the verdict.

“We have clearly shown that she does not practice medicine. Therefore, the usual standards for medical practice do not apply, ”he said.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison last year after being convicted on multiple counts, including the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl, extortion and criminal conspiracy.