The fight for a coalition continues

Berlin (dpa) – After the first explorations for the formation of a government, the issue is wide open – and the struggle continues.

SPD advertises itself

The SPD and the Union, both struggling for governance, made themselves known in Sunday’s meetings. The smaller potential partners in turn showed sympathy for their respective desired alliances: the Greens were inclined to the SPD, the FDP to the Union – without however engaging.

This Monday is expected to be something of an intermediary day with no dates known to the public, with Monday’s party committee meetings not taking place this week. But another exploratory round is scheduled for Tuesday, this time between the Union and the Greens. It would then be necessary to decide whether further exploratory rounds are necessary or whether decisions are taken in the direction of formal coalition talks. It was only in such formal negotiations that the details of the contract would be negotiated either for a traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, or for a so-called Jamaican alliance of the Union, the Greens and the FDP. .

Explorations are in progress

Sunday afternoon, the SPD of candidate chancellor Olaf Scholz first polled with the FDP and then with the Greens in the evening. The union of party leader Armin Laschet explored in the evening in parallel with the FDP. The previous days, the exploratory teams of the Greens and the FDP had already met twice. Sunday after the meeting, all parties announced that they wanted a new start for Germany.

We noticed how the leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, described the relationship with the SPD. At first he stressed that, unlike his party and the FDP, he was jointly responsible for the work of the government to this day – but then added: “We also found a will in the SPD and determined to start all over again, to create a dynamic match that can then perhaps solve the remaining problems. “

“Form a reform government”

The secretary general of the FDP, Volker Wissing, in turn, underlined after the exploratory tour with the SPD that there are cliffs and that they are “apart on essential points”. However, both sides are determined to “form a reforming government that will move our country forward.” At the end of the round of talks with the Union, he mentioned “some cliffs in terms of content”.

However, the decisions of the Greens and the FDP for a three-way alliance with one of the two biggest partners are also influenced by the quarrels of the Union after its electoral defeat. The previously weak SPD had grown and won the election a week ago with 25.7% – the Union has grown from once high levels to 24.1%. Since then, a controversy has raged within the Union on the consequences and Laschet as a leader. More and more CDU and CSU politicians are calling for a new structure in terms of content and staff. Above all, it is questionable whether this should be done immediately or depending on whether the government can still be saved.

Röttgen defends its strategy

CDU politician Norbert Röttgen defended the Union’s decision to embark on explorations with the Greens and the FDP with Laschet. In the ARD program “Anne Will”, he said no when asked if Laschet should have resigned immediately after the electoral defeat. “It would have been wrong,” said Röttgen, who is seen as one of those who want to overthrow Laschet in order to rise up. Resigning would have been a mistake as it was not yet clear who could form a government – the SPD, the Greens and the FDP or the Union in a Jamaican alliance. “If this is not the case, the Union is also obliged to discuss”, he said – “with the staff who have been elected”, that is to say Laschet.