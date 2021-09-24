The fossil of a giant penguin discovered by New Zealanders

A new discovery has been made in New Zealand. Indeed, it is a penguin fossil, which was discovered by students during an excursion in 2006. According to the researchers who provided the information, the animal is a giant and unusual penguin that has long, long legs. to which it belongs to a hitherto unknown species.

The analysis allowed them to determine the size of the animal.

A group of schoolchildren who were on a fossil hunting excursion in 2006 discovered the fossil of the animal in the port of Kawhia in the Waikato region. After the bones were found, researchers at the Bruce Museum in Connecticut in the United States and Massey University in New Zealand conducted a new analysis. So thanks to 3D scanning, they managed to create a 3D printed replica of the penguin’s skeleton. The analysis also allowed them to determine the size of the animal, which would be 1.4 meters tall. As for the fossil age, Dr. Daniel Thomas, a professor of zoology at Massey’s College of Natural Sciences and Informatics, has reported that it is between 27.3 and 34.6 million years old. He also noted that it dated from a time when most of the Waikato was submerged.

“The penguin is similar to the giant kairuku penguins first described in Otago, but has much longer legs, which researchers have used to name the waewaeroa penguin – Te reo Māori for ‘long legs,” he said, adding that: “The longer legs would have made the penguin much taller than other kairuku when walking on land, perhaps around 1.4 meters tall, and could have influenced the speed at which it could swim or the depth at which it could submerge ”.