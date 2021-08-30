The fossil of a legged whale identified in Egypt

Last week, scientists in the country located the fossil of a whale with legs in the western desert of Egypt. According to corroborating sources, this discovery could be the first time that a semi-aquatic mammal has been located in Africa. The founder of the Vertebrate Paleontology Center at Mansoura University in Egypt, Hesham Sallam, welcomed the discovery through a tweet.

Last Wednesday, scientists from the University of Mansoura claimed to have discovered the skeleton of a quadruped amphibian they named Phiomicetus anubis west of the Nile, in the Fayoum depression. This region that was previously covered by the sea is today a desert. The name Phiomicetus anubis was given due to the skull’s resemblance to the ancient Egyptian jackal-headed god of the dead Anubis.

Three meters long for 600 kg

According to a study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Phiomicetus anubis had powerful jaws to catch its prey with an estimated weight of 600 kg by three meters long. According to generally well-introduced sources, this amphibian that lived on our planet 43 million years ago is presented as an ancestor of modern whales. He had the ability to walk on dry land and swim in the waters.

