The fourth corona wave hits the younger generation particularly hard | Free press

Fatigue from vaccination and the increasing number of corona infections is not a good combination. The receipt may be delivered late: in hospital departments.

Berlin (dpa) – According to the Robert Koch Institute, the fourth wave of the corona pandemic is accelerating, especially through infections in young adults. In addition, it is also spreading more and more in middle age groups, according to RKI’s latest weekly report.

As a rule, it is mainly the unvaccinated who come to the hospital. The dynamics of vaccination seem to be over anyway. The seven-day incidence of infections among 15- to 34-year-olds was 115 per 100,000 population on Thursday. This is almost twice as high as the national comparison value 66 in the total population. However, there are strong regional differences: the values ​​fluctuated Thursday between 122 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in North Rhine-Westphalia and 15.5 in Saxony-Anhalt.

The elderly and the very old most at risk of severe changes in Covid-19 have for the most part already been vaccinated and protected. In the age group 60 and over, the incidences in one week no longer increase nationally to more than 17 cases per 100,000 population.

One of the reasons for the increasing trend in infections among young people could also be the declining willingness to vaccinate among unvaccinated people. The proportion of German citizens vaccinated has increased only slowly compared to the previous week. As of August 25, nearly 65 percent had been vaccinated at least once and nearly 60 percent had been fully vaccinated. A week earlier, these rates were around 64 percent for the first vaccination and 58 percent for the second vaccination.

The positivity rate of around 680.00 PCR tests in the 33rd calendar week from mid-August increased significantly: at nearly 8% (7.88), it was around five times higher than a month ago (1.63%). It is a signal that the pandemic is dynamic. A quarter of those newly infected have likely been infected while on vacation abroad, currently mainly in Turkey.

According to the RKI analysis, the increase in the number of infections in young people is also noticeable when looking at the clinical data. While hospitalized patients with Covid-19 were on average 77 years old at the start of the year, the average age has been around 46 to 48 years since mid-August. According to the RKI, the recent general downward trend in clinics will not continue. The number of Covid patients is still at a low level, but is visibly increasing – especially among 35-59 year olds. The vast majority of Covid patients in hospitals are not vaccinated. Vaccine breakthroughs are very rare, according to the report.

The spread of the virus is further determined by the Delta variant, which contributes to 99% of infections. One such subline (AY.3) is currently found mainly in North America. There is speculation there as to whether she could be more contagious than Delta itself, and according to the RKI this sub-line does not yet play a particular role in Germany. So far, it has to be assumed that the sub-lines have the same disturbing properties as the variants from which they are derived.