The Gel and Blot Imaging Systems Market to be driven by pearls of innovation in the next 10 years

Market Overview

Gel imaging system is used to perform the function, documentation and recording of stained DNA and protein in various type of media such as cellulose, agarose on a high-tech digital platform. Gel imaging systems is a combination of different component such as a light source, a computer, an imaging system, analysis software and a printer followed by blot imaging systems.

For instance, G:BOX F3 is an entry level gel documentation system manufactured by Syngene fluorescence and visible applications. Whereas, blot imaging systems is used to detect the presence of DNA, RNA and protein extracted from either cells or tissue.

For instance, Invitrogen iBright is an advanced blot Imaging Systems which is easy to use and have automated features which can be used for the detection of delicate different samples. Further, Laboratorie LLC, has launched a new gel imaging system that is ZIG-gel Model, which includes imaging power of an 10x optical and an 18 MP zoom camera.

This product is expected to full-fill the demand of consumer looking for high-resolution particularly for life science educator labs and research lab.

The factors which are driving the growth of Gel & Blot Imaging Systems Market are increasing prevalence of infectious disease and genetic disorders. Besides, growing funding for proteomics research and genomics is expected to increase the growth of Gel & Blot Imaging Systems Market.

On the other hand, Chemiluminescent western blot imaging system offer enhanced flexibility, optimize speed, signal stability and others. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of Gel & Blot Imaging Systems Market.

Further, due to various application such as 2D electrophoresis, immunoassay and nucleic acid quantification, polyclonal antibody binding affinities, gel and blot imaging are also anticipated to increase the demand for Gel & Blot Imaging Systems.

However, advanced technologies with high-cost of modern gel and blot imaging systems and also increasing adoption of quantitative polymerase chain reaction are expected to hamper the growth of Gel & Blot Imaging Systems market.