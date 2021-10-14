The Global Roll Groover Market To “Bounce-Back” Post Covid-19

Roll Groover Market: Introduction

Roll groover are mechanical apparatus used for creating grooves in pipes for mechanical pipe joining. It has proven a feasible joining method for utilities and applications in industrial piping as compared with threading, flanging and welding.

Roll grooving is implemented for majority of grooved pipe applications. It was initially established for light or thin-wall pipe, which enabled fast and economical means for mechanical joining of pipes. Currently, roll grooving is now common for extensive variety of wall thicknesses and pipe sizes without sacrificing flow rate reduction or pipe joint performance.

Roll Groover Market: Dynamics

The continuously increasing demand from construction industry is a primary driving factor for the growth in demand for roll groover market where the burgeoning construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors across the globe is subsequently expected to bolster the demand for roll groover during the forecast period. The implementation of grooved system creates plentiful benefits. Flexible and rigid coupling selections meet system designers’ requirements, a union at every joint allows easy maintenance and retrofit of the system, vibrations are reduced at each pipe joint to achieve noise attenuation, and seismic movements are accommodated with the use of sway bracing and rigid/flexible couplings. These factors are likely to drive the demand for grooved systems and subsequently fortify the roll groover market growth.

Substantial growth in water and wastewater treatment industry is projected to create positive growth prospects for the growth of roll groover market. The government authorities in countries across the globe are investing significantly for development of water infrastructure in order to comply with rising water demand from increased population. The prominence of rental and leasing services is a significant factor expected to hamper roll groover market growth. End users prefer the use of these equipment on rental or leasing basis so as to gain cost benefits. This is major challenge for the growth of roll groover market. Furthermore, presence of large number of regional and domestic manufacturers create highly competitive environment in the global roll groover market. The manufacturers are focusing on developing roll groover with implementation of electrical and electronic components for easy manoeuvrability and efficient operation in industrial process piping operations. The current situations caused owing to COVID-19 crisis have resulted in the complete shutdown of the production activities and supply chain networks across the globe. This, in turn have severely affected the roll groover market. However, the market is expected to recover sharply post the pandemic period.

Roll Groover Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type

Benchtop roll groover

Portable roll groover

On the basis of operation

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

On the basis of end use

Utilities

Water supply

Water and wastewater Treatment

Industrial

Roll Groover Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold significant share in the global market owing to the prevalence of large number global and regional players in the region. With the U.S. construction industry alone contributing over 25% of global construction market, it is expected to fuel roll groover market growth. Europe is expected to account for substantial market share in the global roll groover market during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to substantial growth in the construction industry coupled with increasing government spending on infrastructure development activities in the countries from the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness most lucrative growth over the forecast period on the back of flourishing construction industry, rapid industrial growth, etc. The increasing focus of global players towards shifting of their manufacturing bases in the countries like China, India, etc. is also expected to create growth virtues for the roll groover market growth. On the back of overcoming measures for water scarcity, there is continuous growth of water and wastewater infrastructure in the Middle East & Africa. Hence, the region is projected to witness significant growth in roll groover market during the forecast years.

Roll Groover Market: Key Players

Rex International USA

Enexia Oy

Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID)

Allied Rubber & Gasket Company

Reed Manufacturing Company

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

Walter Tools

ZHEJIANG VICTAULIC-TUWEI PIPING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

Anvil International, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the roll groover market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the roll groover market segments such as geographies, vise type, material type, holding type, operation and closing type.

